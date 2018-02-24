बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a914a054f1c1b5e028b7146","slug":"surprising-health-benefits-of-nigella-seeds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
कलौंजी करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 5 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 05:20 PM IST
पुराने समय से ही कलौंजी का इस्तेमाल औषधी के रूप में किया जाता रहा है। कई लोग इसे काला जीरा भी कहते हैं। कैल्शियम, आयरन, सोडियम, पोटैशियम और फाइबर से भरपूर कलौंजी कई बीमारियों का रामबाण इलाज है कलौंजी, जिस वजह से इसका कई दवाओं को बनाने में भी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कलौंजी के तेल से आप किन बीमारियों को चुटकियों में भगा सकते हैं।
