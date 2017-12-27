बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेशनल हाउसिंग बैंक में वैकेंसी, सैलरी होगी 2 लाख 24 हजार
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:42 PM IST
नेशनल हाउसिंग बैंक ने एक्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर के पद के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 22 जनवरी 2018 से पहले आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
पद:
एक्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर
सैलरी:
2,24,400/माह
ऐसे करें अप्लाई:
www.nhb.org.in
पर जाएं और अप्लाई करें।
