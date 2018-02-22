शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand bans the organisation Popular Front of India known as PFI

झारखंड में PFI हुआ बैन, संगठन को ISIS से प्रभावित बताया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 01:01 PM IST
Jharkhand bans the organisation Popular Front of India known as PFI
पीएफआई
झारखंड सरकार ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया नाम के संगठन पर बैन का ऐलान किया है। लॉ डिपार्टमेंट से सहमति के बाद पीएफआई को प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह संगठन झारखंड के पाकुड़ और साहिबगंज जिले में सक्रिय था। यह जिले बांग्लादेश की सीमा से सटे हुए हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक यहां राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों की शिकायत मिलती है। सरकार का मानना है कि यह संगठन आईएसआईएस से प्रभावित है। 
 


गृह विभाग ने अपने प्रस्ताव में कहा कि पीएफआई के सदस्य आईएसआईएस से प्रभावित है। उन्होंने कहा कि कई सदस्य सीरिया जैसे देशों में भी काम कर रहे हैं। अपने प्रस्ताव में उन्होंने कहा कि यह सगंठन प्रदेश का सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने का काम कर रही है। 

प्रदेश सरकार को डर था कि अगर इस संगठन पर प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाया तो झारखंड पर इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव देखने को मिलता। आरोप लगे हैं कि यह संगठन गौ रक्षा और बच्चा चोर के नाम पर सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किए जा रहे थे। कहा जाता है कि संगठन ने 300 से ज्यादा हथियारबंद लोगों के साथ सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन किया था।  

यह संगठन झारखंड के अलावा कर्नाटक में भी कार्यरत है। इस पर कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया से जब सवाल पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि यह स्थिति अभी कर्नाटक में नहीं आई है।  
 

RELATED

pfi popular front of india isis

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

anushka sharma film pari new poster launched
Bollywood

डरावनेपन की हदें तोड़ रहीं अनुष्का शर्मा, नए पोस्टर को देखने के बाद पूरा बॉलीवुड हिल जाएगा

22 फरवरी 2018

Malaika Arora may reconcile with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora speaks up
Bollywood

क्या फिर से मलाइका की जिंदगी में लौट पाएंगे अरबाज, बहन अमृता ने खोला राज

22 फरवरी 2018

Drashti Dhami shared sizzling picture on social media on her third wedding anniversary
Television

शादी की तीसरी सालगिरह पर इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने पार की सारी हदें, पति के साथ शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

22 फरवरी 2018

kriarj entertainment will be launch sara ali khan opposite karan deol in betaab remake
Bollywood

सलमान खान को रिजेक्ट कर सनी देओल की हुई एंट्री, 35 साल बाद फिर रचा जाएगा इतिहास

22 फरवरी 2018

Before Sanjay Dutt biopic release take a look of these 5 films collection which will surprise you
Bollywood

संजय दत्त ही नहीं, इन 5 बायोपिक ने भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गाड़े थे झंडे,करोड़ों में की कमाई

22 फरवरी 2018

bengaluru international film festival opens on 22 february
Bollywood

बंगलूरू में 10वां इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल आज से, करीना कपूर समेत दिग्गज हस्तियां होंगी शामिल

22 फरवरी 2018

Time Traveler Returns With Photographic Evidence From Year 5000 Reveals Shocking Facts About Earth
World of Wonders

इस बार सबूत के साथ सन 5000 से लौटा 'टाइम ट्रैवलर', किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 फरवरी 2018

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor feels Shah rukh's look in Zero is alien like, targets Karan johar
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के बारे में इस डायरेक्टर ने बोली ऐसी बात, फैंस को आ जाएगा गुस्सा

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know Two big mysterious coincidence in the history
World of Wonders

ये हैं इतिहास के 2 सबसे रहस्यमयी इत्तेफाक, टाइटेनिक से जुड़ा है एक राज

22 फरवरी 2018

Why judge break the pens nib after the death penalty
Weird Stories

फांसी की सजा के बाद पेन की निब तोड़ने का क्या मतलब है, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

22 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Woman saves her husband beaten up by a group of men in Yamuna Nagar
Chandigarh

VIDEO: पति के लिए महिला बनी 'काली', रौद्र रूप देखकर जान बचा भागे बदमाश

पति को चीखते चिल्लाते देखकर महिला 'काली' बन गई और उसका रौद्र रूप देखकर बदमाश पस्त हो गए, उन्हें जान बचाकर भागना पड़ा।

22 फरवरी 2018

BSP former block pramukh died in lucknow
Lucknow

बीएसपी के पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख सत्यवीर पहलवान की लखनऊ में मौत, खाना खाने के बाद बिगड़ी थी तबियत

22 फरवरी 2018

last day to apply for up police recruitment
Lucknow

यूपी पुलिस भर्ती: आवेदन का आज अंतिम दिन, कल तक जमा हो सकेगी फीस

22 फरवरी 2018

tej pratap yadav vacated the official bunglow as nitish kumar released ghosts in it
Bihar

तेज प्रताप ने छोड़ा सरकारी बंगला, नीतीश पर लगाया 'भूत' छोड़ने का आरोप

22 फरवरी 2018

high school science examination will again be conducted on 10 March
Lucknow

हाईस्कूल: लखनऊ में विज्ञान की परीक्षा निरस्त, अब 10 मार्च को होगी परीक्षा

22 फरवरी 2018

agra to Chitrakoot expressway will be developed as defense corridors 
Lucknow

इन्वेस्टर्स समिट: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुंदेलखंड के विकास का खींचा खाका

22 फरवरी 2018

sugar prices may down in dipos under PDS
Shimla

हिमाचल के सरकारी डिपुओं में अब और सस्ती मिलेगी चीनी

22 फरवरी 2018

CCTV will be installed in HRTC buses
Shimla

एचआरटीसी बसों में सुरक्षा के लिए सरकार ने उठाया ये कदम

22 फरवरी 2018

Naseemuddin will become Congress's Muslim face
Kanpur

नसीमुद्दीन बनेंगे कांग्रेस का मुस्लिम चेहरा, इन जिलों में बना रखी है अच्छी पकड़

22 फरवरी 2018

Traffic IG of Jammu basant rath is becoming a hero of jammu and kashmir
Jammu

J&K: जम्मू ट्रैफिक आईजी बसंत रथ बनते जा रहे हैं पूरे शहर के हीरो, लग रहे हैं जिंदाबाद के नारे

22 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सरेआम बीमार शख्स पर खाकी ने ढ़ाया ऐसे जुल्म

आपको दिखाते हैं झारखंड के जमशेदपुर से एक अमानवीय तस्वीर जिसे देख आप भी कहेंगे कि किसी शख्स को जो मानसिक तौर पर बीमार है उसे सड़क से उठाने का क्या यही शर्मनाक तरीका बचा था। ये रिपोर्ट देखिए।

15 फरवरी 2018

5 killed, 7 critically injured in road accident in latehar 1:14

शादी समारोह के बाद पांच लोगों की गई जान, सात लोग मरते-मरते बचे

2 फरवरी 2018

Accident victim’s body covered with advertisement hoarding flex in dumka 3:00

शर्मनाक! इस अस्पताल ने शव को कफन के बदले दिया बैनर

28 जनवरी 2018

tribal women died due to hunger in jharkhand 1:34

झारखंड: महिला की मौत से प्रशासन में हडकंप, वजह जान कर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

25 जनवरी 2018

ODISHA’S MOUNTAIN MAN JALANDHAR NAYAK CARVED 8 KM LONG ROAD FOR HIS CHILDREN TO ATTEND SCHOOL 1:56

ओडिशा के इस ‘दशरथ मांझी’ ने बच्चों के लिए बनाई 8 किमी. लंबी सड़क

15 जनवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.