हिमायत कार्यक्रम के तहत सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर दो दिए 16 करोड़ रुपयेः मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Srinagar: Under 'Himayat' program, Rs. 16 crore has been granted for Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 young people have been trained. AIIMS being established in Samba and Awantipora pic.twitter.com/YBs0bknXee— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020
शोपियां में मारे गए आतंकियों के संबंध में मेजर जनरल आनंदिया सेनगुप्ता ने बताया कि तीनों आतंकी आज सुबह वाची गांव के आसपास लोगों से खाना और रहने की जगह जबरन मांग रहे थे। उक्त इलाके के लोगों की सुरक्षा हमारी प्राथमिकता है।
20 जनवरी 2020