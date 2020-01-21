शहर चुनें

हिमायत कार्यक्रम के तहत सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर दो दिए 16 करोड़ रुपयेः मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 12:48 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी - फोटो : ani
जम्मू कश्मीर के दौरे पर पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियों व योजनाओं का गुणगान किया। खासतौर पर जम्मू कश्मीर के लिए सरकार द्वारा दी गई आर्थिक सुविधाओं के बारे में उन्होंने लोगों को रूबरू कराया।
इस दौरान नकवी ने कहा कि हिमायत कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रदेश को 16 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए गए हैं। साथ ही 12,000 युवाओं को प्रशिक्षित किया गया है। नकवी ने कहा कि सांबा और अवंतीपोरा में एम्स स्थापित किया जा रहा है।

mukhtar abbas naqvi himayat program jammu kashmir bjp
