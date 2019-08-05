शहर चुनें

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy said Mehbooba Mufti

अनुच्छेद 370 पर महबूबा का ट्वीट: लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला, परिणाम भयावह होंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 12:23 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती
मोदी सरकार ने एतिहासिक फैसला लिया है। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 को खत्म करने का एलान किया। इस एलान के बाद सदन में कांग्रेस जोरदार हंगामा कर रही है।
वहीं इस फैसले को सार्वजनिक करने से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना की तैनाती बढ़ा दी गई थी। यहां तक कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती को नजरबंद कर दिया गया।

तो वहीं पीडीपी मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती ने इसे लेकर कड़ा विरोध जताया है। इतना ही नहीं महबूबा ने धमकी तक दे डाली। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि आज का दिन देश के लोकतंत्र में काला दिन है। धारा 370 को रद्द करने का एकतरफा फैसला गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक है।
 

इसके बाद दूसरे ट्वीट में महबूबा ने कहा कि 370 को रद्द करने के परिणाम भयावह होंगे। भारत सरकार के इरादे स्पष्ट हैं। वे जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को भयभीत और आतंकित करके इसे पाना चाहते हैं। भारत ने अपने वादों को नहीं निभाया है।
 

एक और ट्वीट में महबूबा ने लिखा कि हम जैसे लोग जिन्होंने संसद में विश्वास रखा, उस लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला है।
 
kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir 370 kashmir latest kashmir latest news news on kashmir kashmir news hindi kashmir 144 370 kashmir kashmir india kashmir news in hindi latest on kashmir latest news on kashmir kashmir news live 370 act in kashmir amit shah rajya sabha अमित शाह अनुच्छेद 370 नरेद्र मोदी कश्मीर मसला article 370 35a jammu kashmir constitution jammu kashmir flag raja hari singh sheikh abdullah national conference pakistan occupied kashmir jawaharlal nehru
Article 370
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने से कश्मीर में क्या-क्या बदलेगा?

कश्मीर को अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्त कर दिया गया है। यहां पढ़ें अनुच्छेद 370 के हट जाने के कश्मीर में क्या-क्या बदल जाएगा

5 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

नापाक हरकत को अंजाम देने की फिराक में पाक सेना, कई जगहों पर नई तोपें लगाईं

5 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू में चार हजार जवान हुए तैनात, लागू हुई धारा 144, स्कूल, कॉलेज और मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

5 अगस्त 2019

फारूख अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला की भारत-पाकिस्तान से अपील, ऐसा कोई भी कदम न उठाएं जिससे बढ़े तनाव

4 अगस्त 2019

मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने पाक से कहा- सफेद झंडा लेकर आओ और BAT कमांडो के शव ले जाओ

4 अगस्त 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के आवास पर रविवार शाम हुई सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

370 और 35-ए हटाने का करेंगे विरोध, राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री से मिलेगा प्रतिनिधिमंडलः अब्दुल्ला

5 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेई, महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीरः देर रात महबूबा को आई वाजपेयी की याद, बोलीं- आज बहुत खल रही है अटल जी की कमी

5 अगस्त 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला के आवास पर हुई सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

मोदी कैबिनेट की बैठक से पहले कश्मीर में सर्वदलीय मीटिंग, 35ए पर हुई ये चर्चा

5 अगस्त 2019

सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

कश्मीर: BAT के मंसूबे नाकाम, सेना ने घुसपैठ कर रहे सात आतंकी किए ढेर

4 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना का मालवाहक विमान
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों को कश्मीर से एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए बुलाया गया वायु सेना का सी-17 विमान

3 अगस्त 2019

