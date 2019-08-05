अनुच्छेद 370 पर महबूबा का ट्वीट: लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला, परिणाम भयावह होंगे

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019
It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019
People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कश्मीर को अनुच्छेद 370 से मुक्त कर दिया गया है। यहां पढ़ें अनुच्छेद 370 के हट जाने के कश्मीर में क्या-क्या बदल जाएगा
5 अगस्त 2019