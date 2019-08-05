अनुच्छेद 370 पर महबूबा का ट्वीट: लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला, परिणाम भयावह होंगे

{"_id":"5d47d27f8ebc3e6ccd347778","slug":"today-marks-the-darkest-day-in-indian-democracy-said-mehbooba-mufti","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

विज्ञापन



तो वहीं पीडीपी मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती ने इसे लेकर कड़ा विरोध जताया है। इतना ही नहीं महबूबा ने धमकी तक दे डाली। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि आज का दिन देश के लोकतंत्र में काला दिन है। धारा 370 को रद्द करने का एकतरफा फैसला गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक है। मोदी सरकार ने एतिहासिक फैसला लिया है। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 को खत्म करने का एलान किया। इस एलान के बाद सदन में कांग्रेस जोरदार हंगामा कर रही है।वहीं इस फैसले को सार्वजनिक करने से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना की तैनाती बढ़ा दी गई थी। यहां तक कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती को नजरबंद कर दिया गया।तो वहीं पीडीपी मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती ने इसे लेकर कड़ा विरोध जताया है। इतना ही नहीं महबूबा ने धमकी तक दे डाली। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि आज का दिन देश के लोकतंत्र में काला दिन है। धारा 370 को रद्द करने का एकतरफा फैसला गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक है।

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019



इसके बाद दूसरे ट्वीट में महबूबा ने कहा कि 370 को रद्द करने के परिणाम भयावह होंगे। भारत सरकार के इरादे स्पष्ट हैं। वे जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को भयभीत और आतंकित करके इसे पाना चाहते हैं। भारत ने अपने वादों को नहीं निभाया है।

It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019



एक और ट्वीट में महबूबा ने लिखा कि हम जैसे लोग जिन्होंने संसद में विश्वास रखा, उस लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला है।