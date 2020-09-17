जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के संयुक्त अभियान में मारे गए तीन आतंकी, हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन से था नाता

Deputy Commandant CRPF Rahul Mathur and a woman identified as Kounsar Jan got seriously injured during the operation. The injured woman later succumbed to her injuries: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/B6yGhBPx25— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
