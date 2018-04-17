शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बस बेकाबू होकर पलटी, हादसे में 32 यात्री घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 12:22 PM IST
खेत में पलटी बस
खेत में पलटी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। एक बस बेकाबू होकर खेत में पलट गई। हादसे में 32 यात्रियों के घायल होने की खबर है। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
घटना जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले में हुई। उरी तहसील में एक बस बेकाबू होकर पलट गई। हादसे में घायल 32 यात्रियों में से 11 की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। इन 11 यात्रियों को श्रीनगर के लइए रेफर कर दिया है। 

वहीं 21 यात्रियों को बारामुला के जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। एक यात्री की हालात ज्यादा गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 

बताया जा रहा है कि एसआरटीसी की बस उरी से सलमाबाद जा रही थी। इसी दौरान बस बेकाबू हो गई। बस खेत में पलट गई। हादसे के बाद चीख पुकार मच गई। आनन फानन में सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। 
 

 

