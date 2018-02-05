अपना शहर चुनें

जम्मू कश्मीरः काकापोरा में आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर फेंका ग्रेनेड

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 09:27 PM IST
Terrorists lob grenade at an Army camp in Kakpora
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के काकापोरा इलाके में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने काकापारो स्थित सेना के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड दागा है। हालांकि इस हमले में किसी भी प्रकार के हताहत की कोई खबर नहीं है।



कैंप में तैनात जवानों ने भी आतंकियों को कड़ा जवाब दिया। आतंकी हमला करने के बाद मौके से फरार होने में कामयाब हो गए। घटना के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों की तलाश में कार्डन एंड सर्च ऑपरेशन चला दिया है। गौरतलब है कि घाटी में सुरक्षाबलों को लगातार निशाना बनाने के लिए ग्रेनेड का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। 
