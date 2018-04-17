शहर चुनें

J&K: आतंकियों ने शोपियां पुलिस स्टेशन पर की गोलीबारी, SSP का हमले से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 09:36 AM IST
Terrorists fired upon Police Station Shopian in South Kashmir
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर आतंकियों ने एक पुलिस स्टेशन को निशाना बनाया। आतंकी थाने पर हमला कर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने इलाके में आतंकियों की तलाश में सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया है। 
दरअसल दक्षिण कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों ने शोपियां पुलिस थाने पर हमला किया। आतंकियों ने थाने पर कई राउंड गोलीबारी की। इसके बाद आतंकी फरार हो गए। गोलीबारी में किसी नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। आतंकियों को पकड़ने के लिए इलाके को घेर लिया गया है।
हालांकि शोपियां के एसएसपी ने आतंकी हमले से इनकार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस थाने में कोई आतंकवादी हमला नहीं हुआ। एसएसपी ने कहा कि यह एक घर की छत पर पत्थरों की आवाज थी। जो गोलीबारी की तरह ही लग रही थी। एसएसपी ने किसी भी तरह के आतंकवादी हमले से इनकार कर दिया है।
 

