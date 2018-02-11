अपना शहर चुनें

सुंजवां आतंकी हमलाः गोलीबारी में घायल महिला ने अस्पताल में दिया बच्ची को जन्म

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:49 PM IST
sujwan attack jammu injured lady delivered a baby
born baby - फोटो : Amar ujala
जम्मू के रिहायशी इलाके सुंजवां में स्थित सेना के कैंप पर शनिवार तड़के हुए आतंकी हमले घायल महिला ने सेना के अस्पताल में एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना के जवान नाजिर अहमद की पत्नी भी इस हमले में आतंकियों की गोलीबारी का शिकार हो गई थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। 

अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के बाद डॉक्टरों को पता चला कि घायल महिला गर्भवती है। जिसके बाद उनकी विशेष तौर से देखभाल की जा रही थी। रात को राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती भी घायलों से मिलने पहुंची थी और उनका हाल चाल जाना। 

महबूबा ने गर्भवती महिला की रिपोर्ट के बारे में खुद जानकारी हासिल की। गौरतलब है कि इस हमले में अब तक जवानों के परिवार के 11 लोग घायल हो चुके हैं जिनमें से आधिकांश महिलाएं और बच्चे हैं।

रियासत के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बुरी खबरों के बीच से एक अच्छी खबर आई है। आतंकियों के हमले के दौरान घायल महिला ने सेना के अस्पताल में एक बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। 

 
sujwan attack jammu jammu and kashmir mh hospital jammu

