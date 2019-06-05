कश्मीर में ईद की नमाज के बाद सुरक्षाबलों पर भारी पथराव, जाकिर मूसा और मसूद के लहराए पोस्टर

Jammu and Kashmir: Stones pelted at security forces near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar; and posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN designated terrorist Masood Azhar seen in the area. pic.twitter.com/qu7uea90YO— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में पुलिस द्वारा मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आंतकवादियों ने एक महिला के घर पर गोली से हमला किया। पुलिस के मुताबिक हमले में एक अन्य नागरिक मोहम्मद सुल्तान घायल हो गया।
5 जून 2019