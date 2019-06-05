शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Stones pelted at security forces near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar kashmir, Zakir Musa and Masood Azhar

कश्मीर में ईद की नमाज के बाद सुरक्षाबलों पर भारी पथराव, जाकिर मूसा और मसूद के लहराए पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 12:04 PM IST
श्रीनगर में ईद की नमाज के बाद हिंसा
श्रीनगर में ईद की नमाज के बाद हिंसा - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में ईद के दिन नमाज अदा करने के बाद कश्मीर घाटी में कई इलाकों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों में सुरक्षाबलों पर पथराव किया। साथ ही पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहराया। 
बुधवार सुबह ईद की नमाज अदा करने के बाद श्रीनगर स्थित जामिया मस्जिद के बाहर हिंसक प्रदर्शन करते हुए जाकिर मूसा के नाम के नारे लगे। इसके साथ ही आतंकी मसूद अजहर का पोस्टर लेकर सड़कों पर युवाओं ने प्रदर्शन किया।

इस दौरान सुरक्षाबलों ने इन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की तो प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पथराव शुरू कर दिया। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान का झंडा भी लहराया।
 

zakir musa masood azhar jamia masjid srinagar stone pelting security forces
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

ईद के दिन आतंकियों ने पुलवामा में की महिला की हत्या, एक अन्य युवक घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में पुलिस द्वारा मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आंतकवादियों ने एक महिला के घर पर गोली से हमला किया। पुलिस के मुताबिक हमले में एक अन्य नागरिक मोहम्मद सुल्तान घायल हो गया।

5 जून 2019

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

5 जून 2019

माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत

4 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के बाद होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव तारीखों का एलान

5 जून 2019

law
Jammu

रेवड़ियों की तरह नौकरियां बांटने पर पूर्व उपकुलपति, रजिस्ट्रार को सजा

5 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी हमले की फिराक में हैं यह 10 आतंकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने नाम किए जारी

4 जून 2019

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत आलम
Jammu

अलगाववादी नेता मसरत 10 दिन के रिमांड पर, रातों रात जम्मू से दिल्ली लेकर पहुंची एनआईए

4 जून 2019

आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के जंगलों में आतंकियों का ठिकाना हुआ ध्वस्त, हथियार व कारतूस बरामद

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

5 माह में 101 आतंकी ढेर,बड़ी संख्या में नए आतंकियों की भर्ती, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की चिंता बढ़ी

3 जून 2019

Two militant killed in Molu Chitragam Shopian Encounter
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, दो आतंकी ढेर

3 जून 2019

