Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Srinagar airport director said All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to heavy snowfall

श्रीनगरः बारिश और बर्फबारी ने बढ़ाई लोगों की दुश्वारियां, उड़ानें रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 05:24 PM IST
श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट
श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : file photo
कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी और जम्मू संभाग में रविवार रात से जारी बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। बारिश और बर्फबारी ने लोगों की दुश्वारियां बढ़ा दी है। वहीं श्रीनगर से आने और जाने वाली उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया गया है।
यह उड़ानें कब शुरू होंगी इसकी कोई अधिसूचना जारी नहीं की गई है। वहीं श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक ने बताया कि भारी बर्फबारी के कारण श्रीनगर आने और जाने वाली सभी उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गईं हैं।

heavy snowfall snowfall srinagar airport
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंक के खिलाफ सेना का ताबड़तोड़ प्रहार, एक और आतंकी गिरफ्तार

आतंकवाद का खात्मा करने के लिए जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना लगातार प्रयासरत है। इसी क्रम में आज यानी कि सोमवार को सेना ने श्रीनगर के गांदरबल इलाके में एक आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

13 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बडगाम में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, कई आतंकियों के छिपे होने की आशंका

13 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा को 15 जनवरी को मिलेगा नया अध्यक्ष, रवींद्र रैना की ताजपोशी तय

13 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफीः जेएंडके ने खड़ा किया 360 रनों का पहाड़, कप्तान परवेज दोहरे शतक से चूके

13 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह
Jammu

...तुम ऐसा कैसे कर सकते हो, ऐसे कई सवाल जांच एजेंसियों ने आतंकी के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी से किए

13 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाईवे पर बड़े आतंकी हमले की आशंका, चौकसी की गई कड़ी

12 जनवरी 2020

चिनाब नदी पर दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे पुल
Jammu

दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे पुल आधा तैयार, अगले साल सीधी कश्मीर पहुंचेगी ट्रेन

9 जनवरी 2020

पीडीपी की अध्यक्षता महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

विदेशी राजनयिकों से मिलने पर पीडीपी के आठ नेता निष्कासित, सभी पूर्व विधायक

9 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बन टोला प्लाजा में नाका कारगर, एक माह में 200 मवेशी छुड़ाए, दर्जन भर वाहन जब्त

12 जनवरी 2020

सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सियाचिन पहुंचे सेना अध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे, बड़ा अहम है यह दौरा

9 जनवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कप्तान के नाबाद शतक से जएंडके ने पहले दिन बनाए 338 रन

12 जनवरी 2020

मृतक संजय संग्राल का फाइल फोटो
Jammu

लापता छात्र का शव रिहाल में नाले से मिला

13 जनवरी 2020

accident
Jammu

बैटरी फटी, बाल-बाल बचे परिवार के लोग

13 जनवरी 2020

घाटी का हाल...
Jammu

आज से बदलेगा मौसम, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

12 जनवरी 2020

crime
Jammu

फंदे से लटका मिला युवक का शव

13 जनवरी 2020

श्रीनगर सेंट्रल जेल
Jammu

कश्मीर बार के पूर्व अध्यक्ष समेत 26 से पीएसए हटा, आज हो सकती है रिहाई

11 जनवरी 2020

