Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › separatists call shutdown in kashmir valley on heavy security

अलगाववादियों ने घाटी में बुलाया बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:15 PM IST
अलगाववादियों ने घाटी में आज बंद का ऐलान किया है। बाजार के साथ साथ यातायात भी बंद किए गए। जिस कारण घाटी में तनाव का माहौल बना हुआ है। एहतियात के तौर पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

श्रीनगर के नावारी, नौहट्टा, सफाकदल, एमआर गंज, खान्यार और मायसूमा इलाकों में पाबंदियां लगाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। सुरक्षा में पुलिस के साथ साथ सीआरपीएफ के जवानों की भी तैनाती की गई है। इसके साथ ही घाटी के अन्य संवेदनशील इलाकों में सुरक्षाबलों को किसी भी हालात से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
