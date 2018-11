If aligning with BJP is a crime, then it is Omar Abdullah who first committed this crime. He was once the poster boy of NDA. Madam Sahiba (Mehbooba Mufti) was also in power with them for 3 years. But when we do it, it's wrong: Sajjad Gani Lone,People's Conference.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Hx3C72Z1bo