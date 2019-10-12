जम्मू-कश्मीर: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बेटियों को तोहफा, सड़क पर उतारीं 'गुलाबी गाड़ियां'

District Development Commissioner of Rajouri (J&K), Mohammed Aijaz Asad: Transport dept conducted a survey in which it came out that girl students were facing problems in commuting due to overcrowded public transport vehicles. So keeping that in mind we launched these vehicles. https://t.co/XAv6ljuudE pic.twitter.com/86yLp0hIuT— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019
11 अक्टूबर 2019