Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   rajouri district administration gift six pink vehicles to students on international girls day 

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर बेटियों को तोहफा, सड़क पर उतारीं 'गुलाबी गाड़ियां'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 07:09 AM IST
पिंक वाहन।
पिंक वाहन। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर राजोरी जिला प्रशासन ने अनोखी पहल की है। प्रशासन ने परिवहन विभाग के साथ मिलकर बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत छह पिंक वाहनों को सड़कों पर उतारा है। 
जिला विकास आयुक्त, राजोरी, मोहम्मद एजाज शेख ने बताया कि परिवहन विभाग ने एक सर्वे किया था। सर्वे के अनुसार छात्राओं को भीड़ की वजह से सार्वजनिक वाहनों में यात्रा करने में परेशानी हो रही थी जिसको ध्यान में रखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने पिंक वाहनों की शुरुआत की है।

 
rajouri district administration six pink vehicles nternational girls day jammu news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

