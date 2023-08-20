Congress: पैंगॉन्ग पर राहुल ने राजीव गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि, दिल्ली में सोनिया-प्रियंका ने याद किया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी अपने पिता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर लद्दाख में पैंगोंग झील के तट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है। वहीं, कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और रॉबर्ट वाड्रा दिल्ली में 'वीर भूमि' पर पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि चीन ने हमारी जमीन पर कब्जा किया। स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा कि चीन की सेना घुसी है। लोग कहते हैं कि चीन ने हमारी जमीन पर कब्जा किया।
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi tweets, "Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother… pic.twitter.com/TAzgtr9T8L— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
5 अगस्त, 2019 को अनुच्छेद 370 और 35 (ए) को हटाने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर को दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों, लद्दाख और जे-के में विभाजित किए जाने के बाद से राहुल की यह पहली लद्दाख यात्रा है। अपने प्रवास के दौरान वह करगिल मेमोरियल भी जाएंगे और युवाओं से बातचीत करेंगे। वह 25 अगस्त को 30 सदस्यीय लद्दाख स्वायत्त पहाड़ी विकास परिषद (एलएएचडीसी)-कारगिल चुनाव की बैठक में भी भाग लेंगे।
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders and workers to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today; visuals from outside Veer Bhumi. pic.twitter.com/4VmxFoFf9O— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
