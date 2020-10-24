पीडीपी के जम्मू दफ्तर पर भीड़ ने किया हमला, दी गालियां और लगाया तिरंगा झंडा

पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) ने कहा है कि शनिवार को जम्मू में उसके पार्टी दफ्तर पर भीड़ ने हमला किया और तिरंगा फहराया। पीडीपी नेता फिरदौस टाक ने कहा कि भीड़ ने दफ्तर में मौजूद लोगों को गालियां दीं और हमारे साथ धक्का-मुक्की की। उन्होंने जबरदस्ती तिरंगा लगाने की कोशिश की। फिरदौस ने कहा कि स्पष्ट तौर पर वे दक्षिणपंथी थे क्योंकि उन्होंने एक खास रंग के कपड़े पहने हुए थे।

J&K: PDP leader Firdous Tak claims that their party office in Jammu was attacked by a mob today. He says, "A mob entered the HQ. They manhandled us, tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language. Clearly, they were right-wingers as they were wearing a particular colour" pic.twitter.com/duLXpPfBEy