जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने पलांवाला सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 01:17 PM IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire today in Sunderbani sector, jammu-kashmir
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के ज्यौडियां में एलओसी पर पलांवाला सेक्टर के केरी क्षेत्र में सुबह 11बजे पाकिस्तान ने फिर की नापाक हरकत की। पाकिस्तान ने सीजफायर का उल्लंघन कर सीमा पर गोलीबारी की। इस गोलीबारी में स्नाइपर शाट से सेना का एक जवान शहीद हो गया जबकि एक घायल है।
सुंदरबानी सेक्टर (जम्मू-कश्मीर) में पाक द्वारा सीजफायर का उल्लंघन शनिवार सुबह करीब 9.45 बजे किया गया।



 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
पुलवामा में मारा गया आतंकी वाजिद अल इस्लाम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 आतंकी किए ढेर

दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के तिकून गावं में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच शनिवार सुबह मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया।

10 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli pc
Local Sports

कोहली ने जब फैन को दी देश छोड़ने की नसीहत, आईजीपी रथ बोले- 'अपनी देशभक्ति अपने पास रखो'

8 नवंबर 2018

a
Jammu

जम्मू नगर निगम: मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर के नामों की घोषणा आज, 15 नवंबर को चुनाव

10 नवंबर 2018

सुरक्षाबलों ने बरामद किए विस्फोटक सामाग्री
Jammu

शोपियां में आतंकवादी ठिकाने का पर्दाफाश, आईईडी बनाने की सामाग्री बरामद, कासो के दौरान झड़प

8 नवंबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Jammu

कोहली की फैन को देश छोड़ने की नसीहत पर पलटवार, आईजीपी बोले-'अपनी देशभक्ति अपने पास रखो'

9 नवंबर 2018

हत्यारों को सात दिन की रिमांड पर लिया
Jammu

हत्यारों को सात दिन की रिमांड पर लिया

10 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Jammu

फौज छोड़कर आतंकी बना था इद्रीस, शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों के हाथों साथी संग मुठभेड़ में ढेर

6 नवंबर 2018

Encounter between militants and security forces at Dar-ganiegund Tral
Jammu

J&K: त्राल में जैश का पाकिस्तानी आतंकी ढेर, मुठभेड़ में एसओजी का एक जवान भी घायल

9 नवंबर 2018

Sajjad Lone and Junaid Azmi Mattu
Jammu

नेकां छोड़ने वाले मट्टू ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को हराया, सज्जाद लोन ने कहा- बदलेंगे हालात

7 नवंबर 2018

200 करोड़ की हेरोइन जब्त
Jammu

सेब की पेटियों में भरकर ला रहे थे 200 करोड़ की हेरोइन, रास्ते में जब्त

8 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

सोमवार को जम्मू और कश्मीर के गांदेरबल में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। ये मुठभेड़ गांदेरबल के शुहमा इलाके में हुई। हालांकि मुठभेड़ के दौरान आतंकी सुरक्षाबलों को चकमा देकर फरार होने में कामयाब रहे।

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

सत्यपाल 1:22

सत्यपाल मलिक ने अनिल परिहार की हत्या को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, बोले आतंकियों की कर ली गई है पहचान

5 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 0:43

दक्षिण कश्मीर के किसान का वीडियो वायरल, बर्फबारी की वजह से सेब की फसल को हुआ नुकसान

4 नवंबर 2018

ANIL PARIHAR 0:51

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीजेपी सचिव और उनके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या

2 नवंबर 2018

मुगल रोड
Jammu

आठवें दिन मुगल रोड खुला, श्रीनगर-लेह राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर भी यातायात बहाल

9 नवंबर 2018

encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Safnagri.
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 आतंकियों को मार गिराया

6 नवंबर 2018

एलओसी पर भारत-पाक में मिठाइयों का आदान-प्रदान
Jammu

एलओसी पर भारत-पाक में मिठाइयों का आदान-प्रदान, दर्जन भर जवानों ने मिलाया हाथ

6 नवंबर 2018

पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

कुलगाम में सीआरपीएफ वाहन पर पथराव के बाद हिंसा, सेना ने किया पेलेट गन का इस्तेमाल

7 नवंबर 2018

missing kashmiri student Ehtisham bilal Parents Appeal to terrorists, video viral on social Media
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बिलाल सोफी के परिवार ने आतंकियों से की अपील, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

3 नवंबर 2018

encounter between security forces and militants in shopian jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराए हिजबुल के 2 आतंकी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

4 नवंबर 2018

