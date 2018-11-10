#JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector around 9.45 am today. One Army jawan was injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan & later succumbed to his injuries.— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के तिकून गावं में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच शनिवार सुबह मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया।
10 नवंबर 2018