Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   One Russian skier has come under avalanche in Gulmarg and died

जम्मू कश्मीरः गुलमर्ग में हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने से एक रूसी नागरिक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 06:47 PM IST
One Russian skier has come under avalanche in Gulmarg and died
avalanche - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
जम्मू कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग में आए बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में आने से एक विदेशी स्कीयर की मौत हो गई। इस दौरान अन्य चार विदेशी स्कीयरों को सेना ने बचा लिया गया है। हिमस्खलन में मारे गए युवक की पहचान स्टैनिस डेव (30) के रूप में हुई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि युवक रूस का रहने वाला था और गुलमर्ग घूमने आया था। पुलिस की ओर से इस मामले में आगे की जांच की जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि मौसम विभाग की ओर से गुरुवार शाम को घाटी के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में शुक्रवार और शनिवार को बर्फीले तूफान आने की चेतावनी जारी की गई थी।

ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि उसे स्किंग करने की इजाजत कैसे दे दी गई। बता दें कि इससे पहले 18 जनवरी को एक स्वीडिश नागरिक की हिमस्खन के चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई थी।

जबकि 12 फरवरी को कुछ विदेशी पर्यटको को सेना ने बर्फबारी के दौरान बचाया था। गुरुवार शाम को कश्मीर घाटी के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में शुक्रवार और शनिवार को हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी जारी की थी।

