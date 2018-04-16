शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   One Army porter has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, एक जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 02:24 PM IST
सीजफायर उल्लंघन
सीजफायर उल्लंघन - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
सीमा पर एक बार फिर से पाक ने अपनी नापाक हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। पाक ने उड़ी सेक्टर में सोमवार दोपहर को गोलीबारी कर सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया है। इस गोलीबारी में एक जवान के शहीद होने की खबर है।
हालांकि पाक की गोलीबारी के बाद भारतीय जवानों ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। सीमा पर रूक-रूककर गोलीबारी जारी है। फिलहाल सीमा पर जवानों को चौकन्ना रहने की हिदायत दी गई है। 



कठुआ में सेना की वर्दी में दिखे 2 संदिग्ध
जम्मू संभाग के कठुआ जिले में सोमवार को दो संदिग्धों को सेना की वर्दी में देखे जाने के बाद पठानकोर्ट समेत अन्य कई इलाके में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार, स्थानीय लोगों ने कठुआ के बमियाल इलाके में दो संदिग्धों को एक कार में देखा था।

युवकों ने कुछ दूर जाने के बाद कार को सड़क के किनारे खड़ा करके पैदल ही कहीं भाग निकले हैं। नरोट पुलिस ने कार को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरु कर दी। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि दोनों संदिग्ध युवक आतंकी हो सकते हैं जो किसी बड़ी आतंकी घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में हैं।

कठुआ के साथ ही उसके सटे हुए इलाके पठानकोट के कई संवेदनशील इलाकों और सैन्यकैंपों की गश्त बढ़ा दी गई है। 

RELATED

uri sector indian army ceasefire violation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर को मिलेगा दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार, फिर भी चुभ रही है 'पद्मावत' से जुड़ी यह बात

16 अप्रैल 2018

anil kapoor and harshvardhan kapoor next in abhinav bindra biopic
Bollywood

ओलंपिक में गोल्ड जीतने वाले इस खिलाड़ी पर बनेगी बायोपिक, पहली बार बाप-बेटे की जोड़ी होगी परदे पर

16 अप्रैल 2018

Nivetha Pethuraj
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं - 'अब बाहर निकलने से भी लगता है डर'

16 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन सीना
Hollywood

6 साल बाद शादी से एक हफ्ते पहले टूटा जॉन सीना और उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड का रिश्ता, वजह जान गुस्से में फैंस

16 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

शादी की तारीख आने के बाद सोनम के घर संगीत सेरेमनी की तैयारियां शुरू, इन गानों पर लगेंगे ठुमके

16 अप्रैल 2018

Dharmendra
Bollywood

82 साल की उम्र में धर्मेन्द्र को मिला एक और सम्मान, राजकुमार हिरानी दे रहे हैं साथ

16 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

बेटी न्यासा के फिल्मी करियर पर अजय देवगन का खुलासा, बताया कब करेंगी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू

16 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

VIDEO: भाई की शादी में सपना चौधरी का डांस देख हैरान हुए रिश्तेदार, पहली बार साड़ी पहन किया भांगड़ा

16 अप्रैल 2018

air plane
Weird Stories

शख्स ने एयरहोस्टेस के साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, देखकर प्लेन के यात्रियों की हालत हो गई खराब

16 अप्रैल 2018

संजय दत्त और अरशद वारसी
Bollywood

6 साल बाद एक बार फिर साथ आएंगे अमिताभ और संजय दत्त, 'मुन्नाभाई' ने 'सर्किट' को कर दिया रिप्लेस

16 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

मनोहर ऊंटवाल
National

भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- PM और CM का अपमान करने वालों को दुनिया से कर देंगे गायब

मनोहर ऊंटवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री या मुख्यमंत्री को अपमानित करने वालों को दुनिया से गायब करने की धमकी दी है।

16 अप्रैल 2018

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर।
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड : आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर का आज हो सकता है नार्को टेस्ट, पीड़िता को लखनऊ लेकर आई CBI

16 अप्रैल 2018

madhya pradesh bjp minister gopal bhargava gave controversial statement on reservation
Madhya Pradesh

आरक्षण पर मध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री बोले- 40% वाले को 90% वाले के ऊपर चढ़ाओगे तो देश पिछड़ जाएगा

16 अप्रैल 2018

सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Kanpur

कानपुरः छात्र का अपहरण, मांगी 5 करोड़ की फिरौती

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

चारपाई पर सो रही छह साल की ममेरी बहन को उठाकर गांव के बाहर ले गया, बलात्कार करने के बाद पीटा भी

16 अप्रैल 2018

protest of applicants of police bharti
Lucknow

पुलिस भर्ती की बहाली की मांग कर रहे लोगों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

16 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

नई टिहरी: कार खाई में गिरी, हादसे में बैंक मैनेजर की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सोमवती अमावस्या 2018: "श्री हरी" का जाप करने से होगी धन वर्षा, आज के दिन न करें ये कार्य

16 अप्रैल 2018

सिद्धू और कैप्टन एक साथ
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू के इस्तीफे का सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता: कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह

16 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल में बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा, पैसेंजर के बेपटरी होने से 200 घायल

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मुख्य आरोपी की बेटी ने किया हंगामा, पीड़िता की वकील ने जताई रेप, हत्या की आशंका

कठुआ कांड में सोमवार को सभी सातों आरोपियों की कोर्ट में पेशी हुई।

16 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 0:50

कठुआ रेप केस में आज से शुरू होगा ट्रायल, पेश किए जाएंगे सात आरोपी

16 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 3:14

कठुआ गैंगरेप: इस तरह से होगी केस की जांच

15 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 3:10

कठुआ गैंगरेप: बच्ची के गैंगरेप का 60 साल का मुख्य आरोपी, हैरान कर देंगे ये खुलासे

15 अप्रैल 2018

अपराध 1:53

शर्मनाक: इस वजह से बुजुर्ग चाचा को भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

9 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

पाक की गोलीबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते भारतीय सेना के जवान
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः LoC और IB पर स्थित भारतीय चौकियों को निशाना बना पाक ने दागे गोले, जवान घायल

10 मार्च 2018

सीमा पर मुस्तैद जवान
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, कई घरों को पहुंचा नुकसान

23 फरवरी 2018

पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलीबारी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने उड़ी में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई में बंकर तबाह

19 फरवरी 2018

ceasefire violation in uri and nowshera sector
Jammu

उड़ी में पाक ने दागे गोले, संदिग्ध आतंकियों की घुसपैठ के मिले इनपुट

30 जनवरी 2018

JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by J&K Police
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों ने की घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, जैश के 5 फिदायीन आतंकी ढेर

16 जनवरी 2018

सीमापार से होता बमबारी
Jammu

उड़ी सेक्टर में पाक ने किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक चौकी तबाह

13 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.