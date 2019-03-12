शहर चुनें

NIA arrested 3 accused who fled away with 7 AK rifles & ex-MLA's personal pistol on 28 Sept 2018

एनआईए ने 3 आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार, पूर्व विधायक के घर से 7 राइफल लेकर हुए थे फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 08:40 PM IST
आज एनआईए ने 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन लोगों ने पूर्व विधायक एजाज अहमद मीर की सुरक्षा में तैनात आदिल बशीर शेख की मदद की थी।
बता दें कि 28 सितंबर 2018 को आदिल बशीर शेख 7 एके-47 राइफल और पूर्व विधायक की पिस्टल लेकर भाग गया था। तीनों को बुधवार को जम्मू के विशेष एनआईए कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने मंगलवार को परवीज ए वानी, जाविद वाई डार, और सब्जार ए कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। परवीज ए वानी, जावीद वाई डार और सूबेदार ए कुमार ने कथित तौर पर एसपीओ आदिल बशीर शेख की मदद की थी, जो पूर्व विधायक एजाज अहमद मीर के साथ जुड़ा था।

वह और उसके साथी 7 एके-47 राइफल और मीर की निजी पिस्तौल के साथ बीते साल 28 सितंबर को लेकर फरार हो गए। इस घटना को तकरीबन 6 माह बीत चुके हैं। 
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जानलेवा बीमारियों का दर्द दूर करेगी चिकित्सा, जम्मू में खुला राज्य का पहला पैलिएटिव केयर सेंटर

कैंसर और दूसरी जानलेवा बीमारियों में भी अब मरीजों को आधुनिक चिकित्सा देने के साथ उनके दर्द को काफी हद तक कम किया जाएगा। गंभीर मरीजों को चिकित्सा के साथ उनके पुनर्वास, लक्षणों को पहचाने, व्यवहार में बदलाव, पारिवारिक संवाद आदि पर काम किया जाएगा।

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में हथियार छीनने की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले दो गिरफ्तार

12 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षकों की बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षकों की पहली बैठक शुरू, नूर मोहम्मद बोले चुनाव कराना चुनौतीपूर्ण

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नारायणा अस्पताल में अंग प्रत्यारोपण सुविधा जल्द

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा के त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकी ढेर

10 मार्च 2019

भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

2014 से बड़ी जीत दर्ज करेगी भाजपा, लोगों को चुनावों का बेसब्री से इंतजार: रवींद्र रैना

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में बर्फीले तूफान से तीन लोगों की मौत

12 मार्च 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला, राहुल गांधी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए नेशनल कांफ्रेंस और कांग्रेस आ सकते हैं साथ

11 मार्च 2019

भर्ती रैली में बरामद ग्रेनेड
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में टेरिटोरियल आर्मी की भर्ती रैली में युवक ग्रेनेड लेकर पहुंचा, मचा हड़कंप

11 मार्च 2019

mirwaiz umar farooq
Jammu

कश्मीर में अलगाववादियों पर शिकंजा सख्त, टेरर फंडिंग मामले में मीरवाइज, गिलानी दिल्ली तलब

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सीईटी के लिए बढ़ी फार्म भरने की आखिरी तारीख, 12वीं पास अभ्यर्थियों के लिए मौका

12 मार्च 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद और उनकी बेटी रूबिया सईद
Jammu

रुबिया अपहरण व एयरफोर्स अधिकारियों के हत्याकांड के केस ट्रांसफर पर फैसला सुरक्षित

12 मार्च 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

पीएम मोदी ने पाक, आतंकवादियों और अलगाववादियों के सामने ‘आत्मसमर्पण’ कर दिया है: उमर

10 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने बडगाम में छुट्टी पर घर आए सेना के जवान का किया अपहरण

9 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में दो लोकसभा सीट, मगर आज तक एक भी महिला सांसद नहीं...

12 मार्च 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

सुरक्षा कारणों से नहीं जा सकता दिल्ली, श्रीनगर में आकर एनआईए करे पूछताछ: मीरवाइज उमर फारूक

11 मार्च 2019

