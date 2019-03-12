J&K: Today NIA arrested 3 accused - Parveez A Wani, Javid Y Dar & Subzar A Kumar. They had provided logistical support to SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh (attached with ex-MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir) & his associates who fled away with 7 AK rifles & the ex-MLA's personal pistol on 28 Sept 2018. pic.twitter.com/EXcBU8OCCh