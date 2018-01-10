Omar Abdullah and other National Conference MLAs stage walkout from J&K assembly demanding CM Mufti's statement over deaths of civilians allegedly during protests pic.twitter.com/3mXldR8qum— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018
टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।
9 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.