Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   National Conference MLAs stage walkout from assembly demanding CM Mufti's statement

J&K: नागरिकों की मौत पर विपक्ष ने की सीएम के बयान की मांग, विधानसभा में हुआ जमकर हंगामा

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 12:52 PM IST
National Conference MLAs stage walkout from assembly demanding CM Mufti's statement
कश्मीर में विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान मारे गए नागरिकों पर मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती के बयान की मांग को लेकर विधानसभा में विपक्ष ने जमकर बवाल काटा। नेशनल कांफ्रेंस पार्टी के विधायकों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में कश्मीर में विरोध प्रदर्शन नागरिकों की मौत पर मुख्यमंत्री मुफ्ती के बयान की मांग की जिसके बाद जमकर हंगामा हुआ। गौरतलब है कि कश्मीर में नागरिकों की मौत पर सरकार चुप्पी साधे हुए है। जानकारी के मुताबिक नेंका के विधायकों ने इसी मुद्दे के विरोध के चलते विधानसभा से वाकआउट भी कर दिया है।
 


बता दें कि मंगलवार को जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा में उस वक्त बवाल मच गया जब निर्दलीय विधायक इंजीनियर रशीद ने पाकिस्तानी राष्ट्रीय गान गाने के मामले में चार क्रिकेटरों की गिरफ्तारी का मुद्दा उठाया।

भाजपा सदस्यों ने जोरदार विरोध किया। भाजपा के सत शर्मा, रवींद्र रैना, राजीव जसरोटिया, राजेश गुप्ता ने इस पर जोरदार आपत्ति दर्ज कराई। अपनी बात कहते हुए रशीद वेल तक जा पहुंचे। इस पर स्पीकर ने गहरी नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि अनावश्यक रूप से सदन की कार्यवाही में बाधा पहुंचाई जा रही है।

उन्होंने मार्शल से विधायक को सदन के बाहर करा दिया। वे सदन में करनाह-गुरेज के बीच टनल बनाए जाने की मांग संबंधी बैनर भी सदन में लहरा रहे थे।
mehbboba mufti j&k ssembly omar abdullah national conference
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

10 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

10 जनवरी 2018

saturn or shani rise on nine january 2018 what impact on these zodiac signs
Predictions

शनि हुए उदय, साल 2018 में इन राशियों की चमक सकती है किस्मत

10 जनवरी 2018

music director a r rahman became brand ambassador of sikkim state
Bollywood

चीन बॉर्डर पर बसे इस स्टेट के CM ने ऑस्कर अवॉर्डी संगीतकार को दिया बड़ा पद

9 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut work with amitabh bachchan in r balki next movie based on arunima sinha
Bollywood

एवरेस्ट को फतह करने निकलेंगी 'झांसी की रानी', साथ में होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

9 जनवरी 2018

kay kay menon and raima sen starrer vodka diaries trailer release
Bollywood

मर्डर मिस्ट्री से भरपूर है 'वोदका डायरीज' का Trailer, कातिल को कैसे ढूढ़ेंगे केके मेनन

9 जनवरी 2018

arshi khan enter in bigg boss 11 house finale week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में फिर लगने वाला है सेक्स का तड़का, जो भी देखेगा समझो दिल धड़का

9 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in THDC India LTD for engineer trainee post, apply online
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: THDC में इंजीनियर ट्रेनी बनने का मौका

9 जनवरी 2018

NLC India Limited Recruitment for 150 executive trainee posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NLC इंडिया लिमिटेड में एग्जीक्यूटिव ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती

9 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan to play a surrogate mother in her next movie jasmine
Bollywood

फिर 'मां' बनने का 'जज्बा' दिखाएंगी ऐश्वर्या राय, इस बार सरोगेसी की लेंगी मदद

9 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।

9 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

Many coaches of Patna-Mokama Passenger train burnt
Bihar

पटना-मोकामा पैसेंजर ट्रेन की 6 बोगियां जलकर खाक, मौके पर दमकल विभाग

10 जनवरी 2018

Fodder Scam: controversy with presence of two special assistants in service of Lalu Yadav in jail
Jharkhand

लालू की सेवा के लिए मुकदमे में 'फंसकर' जेल पहुंचे दो 'सेवादार', प्रशासन ने बैठाई जांच

10 जनवरी 2018

four drugs addicted indian boys died in france
Chandigarh

फ्रांस में 4 भारतीय युवकों की मौत, वजह जानकर मां-बाप को लगा सदमा

10 जनवरी 2018

dm ordered for winter vacation in lucknow
Lucknow

ठंड का कहर जारी, 10 जनवरी को बंद रहेंगे 12 वीं तक के स्कूल

9 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

7 जनवरी 2018

Four Punjabi boys dead in France from Drugs
National

फ्रांस में नशे की गिरफ्त में आए भारतीय, चार पंजाबी युवकों की मौत

10 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

किताबें छोड़ एके 47 थामने वाले बेटे से मां ने ये कहा

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी का छात्र मन्नान मानी के हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन में शामिल होने के बाद उसके घरवालों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल है। मन्नान वानी की मां ने अपने बेटे से अपील की है कि वो आतंक का रास्ता छोड़कर वापस आ जाए।

10 जनवरी 2018

NEW WAY TO AADHKUMARI FROM KATRA TO OPEN IN APRIL 2018 00:03:35

ये है माता वैष्णोदेवी का अपने भक्तों के लिए न्यू ईयर गिफ्ट

10 जनवरी 2018

RIVER FREEZES IN LADAKH OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR, TEMPERATURE DROP TO MINUS 17 1:11

VIDEO: लद्दाख की नदियों में बर्फ जमी, पारा शून्य से 17 डिग्री नीचे

8 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTANI INTRUDER KILLED IN ARNIA JAMMU & KASHMIR BY BSF 1:32

VIDEO: जम्मू में पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए का BSF ने किया ये हष्र

4 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTAN VIOLATED CEASEFIRE IN BOBIYA, DURME CHAL RESCUR OPERATION BY ATMY AND JAMMU POLICE 3:01

पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी के बीच जम्मू में जारी है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

4 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.