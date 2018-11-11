शहर चुनें

हंदवाड़ाः सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, सेना ने मार गिराया एक आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 04:38 PM IST
आतंकी हमला
आतंकी हमला - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा में आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों की नाका पार्टी पर हमला बोला। फिलहाल आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है। सेना ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है, लेकिन अभी इसकी पहचना नहीं हो पाई है। 
मारे गए आंतकी के पास से हथियार और भारी मात्रा में गोला बारुद बरामद हुआ है। सेना ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया है आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन चलाया हुआ है। फिलहाल विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है...

militants indian army terrorist attack
