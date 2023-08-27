Irtika Mufti: मेरी बेटी ने फिल्म ओमकारा में नहीं किया काम, गैर-इस्लामिक कहने पर भड़कीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को सोशल मीडिया पर स्पष्ट किया कि उनकी बेटी इर्तिका मुफ्ति ने ओमकारा फिल्म में काम नहीं किया। सोशल मीडिया पर महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी के बार में यह कोई पहला दावा नहीं है। उनकी दो बेटियों के बारे में चल रहे और भी दावे किये जा चुके हैं।

Two rupee trolls ply patent lies dictated to them. Iltija my younger daughter supposed to be working as an ‘IFS’ officer in London has been in Kashmir since 2015. As far as the other fake claim is concerned, Im proud that my brother Tassaduq shot Omkara but nothing is more absurd… https://t.co/E2ofjy3RqJ