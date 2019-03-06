शहर चुनें

जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर बैन के विरोध में महबूबा ने अनंतनाग में किया प्रदर्शन, केंद्र सरकार को दी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 03:14 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : फाइल
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर बैन को लेकर अनंतनाग में प्रदर्शन किया। बुधवार को हुए इस प्रदर्शन में महबूबा और उनके पार्टी के नेताओं ने सड़कों पर नारेबाजी की।
महबूबा ने कहा कि जमात पर केंद्र सरकार को बैन हटाना चाहिए। बता दें कि जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर केंद्र सरकार ने पांच साल का बैन लगा दिया है। इसको लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार गिरफ्तारियां जारी हैं। साथ ही जमात के सभी बैंक खाते भी सील कर दिए गए हैं।  
 


महबूबा ने कहा कि 'हम चाहते हैं कि जमात-ए-इस्लामी से बैन हटाया जाए। हम अब जिलेवार जाकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे और फिर हर खंड में जाएंगे। जो लोग इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं उन्हें छोड़ देना चाहिए।' इससे पहले 2 मार्च को भी महबूबा ने श्रीनगर में सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। 
 

mehbooba mufti jamaat e islami kashmir central government
चीन रक्षा मंत्री
World

चीन ने अपना रक्षा बजट साढ़े सात फीसदी बढ़ाया, भारत के मुकाबले तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा है यह रकम

6 मार्च 2019

कृत्रिम सूरज
World

चांद के बाद जल्द चीन में चमकेगा कृत्रिम सूरज

6 मार्च 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अगर भारत से अच्छे रिश्ते चाहता है पाक तो आइटम-बाइ-आइटम बताए उसने क्या किया

6 मार्च 2019

Attempts to find common ground between Indo-Pak said America
World

भारत-पाक के बीच साझा आधार खोजने की कोशिश : अमेरिका

6 मार्च 2019

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा मकान में लगाई आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में हिजबुल के दो आतंकी ढेर, 12 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, दोनों आतंकी थे स्थानीय

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों ने रातभर चली मुठभेड़ के बाद हिजबुल के दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया। मारे गए आतंकियों से हथियार और गोला बारूद भी बरामद किया गया है। दोनों स्थानीय आतंकी थे।

5 मार्च 2019

कश्मीर इकोनामिक एलायंस
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को लेकर आज कश्मीर घाटी बंद, अलगाववादी संगठन ने किया समर्थन

5 मार्च 2019

encounter between militants and security forces in tral reshi mohalla jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, तीन आतंकी घिरे

4 मार्च 2019

people of shopian jammu kashmir said they will participate in election, will help finish terrorism
Jammu

कश्मीर: चुनावी प्रक्रिया में शामिल होंगे शोपियां के लोग, कहा, आतंकवाद ने इस क्षेत्र को तबाह कर दिया

6 मार्च 2019

jammu-kashmir: militants targeting special operation group, officers are getting attacked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का आतंक विरोधी दल आतंकियों के निशाने पर, लगातार हो रहे हमले

5 मार्च 2019

militants attacked on indian army camp in shopian nagbal imamsahib jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई जारी

2 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: फिर ना'पाक' हरकत, पाकिस्तान ने अखनूर के बाद पुंछ में भी की गोलीबारी

4 मार्च 2019

चुनाव आयोग की टीम पहुंची जम्मू
Jammu

चुनाव आयोग की टीम पहुंची जम्मू, राजनीतिक दलों ने की लोकसभा, विधानभा चुनाव साथ-साथ कराने की वकालत

5 मार्च 2019

कश्मीर घाटी
Jammu

बर्लिन में विश्व के सबसे बड़े ट्रेवल ट्रेड शो में दुनिया देखेगी जम्मू-कश्मीर की खूबसूरती

6 मार्च 2019

कामरान इकबाल
Local Sports

अंडर-19 वनडे में चमके जम्मू-कश्मीर के कामरान, भारत ने साउथ अफ्रीका को दी मात, बने मैन ऑफ दा मैच

6 मार्च 2019

jammu news
Jammu

'जमात-ए-इस्लामी' से जुड़ी सम्पत्तियां सील, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

2 मार्च 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

पुलवामा के राजनीतिकरण को रोकने को विपक्ष बदले रणनीति: उमर

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Jammu

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

28 फरवरी 2019

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी-नेकां गठबंधन में लड़ सकती हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

4 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान सेना ने सांबा सेक्टर में तैनात की बैट एक्शन टीम
Jammu

पाकिस्तान सेना ने सांबा सेक्टर में तैनात की बैट एक्शन टीम

6 मार्च 2019

आईईडी ब्लास्ट के बाद सड़क पर हुआ गड्ढा
Jammu

पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने किया IED ब्लास्ट, सैनिकों को निशाना बनाने की साजिश नाकाम

2 मार्च 2019

