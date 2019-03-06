J&K: Former J&K CM & PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti holds protest in Anantnag against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, says, "We want that the ban must be lifted. We'll go to district level now, then we will go to every segment. Elderly people who have been arrested must be released." pic.twitter.com/pPmwgLpydb— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों ने रातभर चली मुठभेड़ के बाद हिजबुल के दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया। मारे गए आतंकियों से हथियार और गोला बारूद भी बरामद किया गया है। दोनों स्थानीय आतंकी थे।
5 मार्च 2019