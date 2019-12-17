शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   maut

हृदय गति रुकने से बीएसएफ जवान की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांबा। जिला के बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पंजटिला में स्थित बीएसएफ की 173 बटालियन के जवान की हृदय गति रुकने से मौत हो गई। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार की जवान जब्बर सिंह पुत्र अमर सिंह निवासी शेरगढ़ जोधपुर राजस्थान को सोमवार की सुबह सीने में दर्द हुआ, जिसे जवानों ने जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए ले गए, यहां उसकी मौत हो गई। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव बीएसएफ के अधिकारियों को सौंप दिया गया। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Bareilly

24 साल का हुआ निर्भया कांड का 'नाबालिग' दरिंदा, आज भी सारा गांव शर्मिंदा, क्या कहते हैं मां-बाप

16 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

16 दिसंबर 2019 का राशिफल: सोमवार के दिन इन 3 राशि वालों को हो सकती है मुश्किल

16 दिसंबर 2019

himachal pradesh Kangra folk Artist Tinku Vihan Success story
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: खेल-खेल में बना लड़की, देखकर हजारों लोग बने दीवाने

16 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Violence in delhi
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में दहक उठा दिल्ली का जामिया नगर, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ के नदवा कॉलेज में विरोध
Lucknow

नागरिकता: यूपी में धारा 144 लागू, जामिया के बाद अब प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन

16 दिसंबर 2019

indian post
Government Jobs

अगर हैं 10वीं पास, तो डाक विभाग दे रहा है सरकारी नौकरी का मौका

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
maut
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: न्याय की लड़ाई में पीड़िता ने 30 माह के भीतर पिता, दादी, चाची और मौसी को खोया

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड में पूर्व विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को होगी सजा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाजपा से निकाले गए विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को होगी सजा, पढ़िए मामले के बारे में सबकुछ

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ऐसे ही नहीं मिल जाएगी भारत की नागरिकता, नियमों के तहत करना होगा आवेदन

17 दिसंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ मऊ में बवाल, धारा 144 लागू

16 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया
Other Sports

जामिया ने देश को दिए हैं कई बड़े सितारे, सहवाग समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने खेल के मैदान में गाड़े हैं झंडे

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya case latest update complete story of Nirbhaya what happened on 16 december
Delhi NCR

मैं निर्भया बोल रही हूं..."हैवानियत ने मेरे सपने कुचल दिए, इंसाफ के इंतजार में बिलख रही है मेरी रूह"

16 दिसंबर 2019

Ritesh and Genelia
Bollywood

10 साल की डेटिंग के बाद रितेश ने की थी जेनेलिया से शादी, CM का बेटा होने की वजह से नहीं मिला था भाव

16 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: दोषी करार दिए जाते ही फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े कुलदीप सेंगर, बहन ने दिया दिलासा

16 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर दोषी करार

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Bareilly

24 साल का हुआ निर्भया कांड का 'नाबालिग' दरिंदा, आज भी सारा गांव शर्मिंदा, क्या कहते हैं मां-बाप

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कश्मीरी छात्र
Jammu

कश्मीरी छात्रों के लिए छह लाइजनिंग अधिकारी नियुक्त, मुसीबत में ये नंबर करें डायल

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर देशभर में हो रहे आंदोलन के बीच जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार ने दूसरे राज्यों में उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे प्रदेश के विद्यार्थियों के लिए छह लाइजनिंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किए हैं।

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जेपी नड्डा, नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

शाह-नड्डा मिलकर तय करेंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा का नया अध्यक्ष, इसी महीने होगा एलान

17 दिसंबर 2019

धुंध
Jammu

कोहरे को लेकर बॉर्डर से शहर तक चौकसी कड़ी, बीएसएफ ने बढ़ाई जवानों की गश्त, आतंकी घुसपैठ के इनपुट

17 दिसंबर 2019

body of crpf dig shailendra vikram singh and his driver reached their native places
Jammu

चलती गाड़ी पर गिरी थी चट्टान, घर पहुंचा डीआईजी सहित जवान का पार्थिव शरीर, कश्मीर में थे तैनात

16 दिसंबर 2019

road accedent
Jammu

कार पलटने से पांच घायल, जम्मू रेफर

17 दिसंबर 2019

road construction
Jammu

तीन दिन में उखड़ गई सड़क पर डाली गई तारकोल

17 दिसंबर 2019

agriculture
Jammu

‘बरबाद फसल का मुआवजा जल्द दिया जाए’

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांबा। शहीद अरूण खेत्रपाल की समाधी पर उन की भाबी श्रदांजली देते हुए
Jammu

‘युद्ध पर जाने के लिए खुद जताई इच्छा’

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांबा घने काहरे ब धुंध मे चलते वाहन
Jammu

लाइट जलाकर चले वाहन

17 दिसंबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा से मुलाकात पर अटकी पीडीपी की सियासत, मंद पड़ चुकी हैं सियासी गतिविधियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत की जगह लेंगे ले. जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे नए सेना प्रमुख होंगे। मौजूदा सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत 31 दिसंबर को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं।

16 दिसंबर 2019

साक्षी महाराज 1:30

कांग्रेस पर साक्षी महाराज का गंभीर आरोप, नागरिकता कानून पर दिया बयान

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:10

इंडिया गेट से प्रियंका गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला- हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे

16 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:07

उन्नाव केस: कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी करार, रेप पीड़ित की वकील ने कहा- ये सच्चाई की जीत है

16 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:28

जानिए क्या है एक फंदे की कीमत

16 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः दिखने लगा नये मोटर वाहन अधिनियम का असर, सड़क हादसों पर लगी लगाम

16 दिसंबर 2019

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफीः संपर्क की घातक गेंदबाजी, 218 रनों पर सिमटी मेहमान टीम

16 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में माता वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे रेल मंत्री पियूष गोयल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर आए रेल मंत्री गोयल बोले-दो वर्ष में तैयार होगी उधमपुर-बनिहाल रेल लाइन

16 दिसंबर 2019

दम घुटने से मौत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कोयले की अंगीठी जलाकर सो रहा था परिवार, दो बच्चों की दम घुटने से मौत

15 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

दो दिवसीय गोजरी सम्मेलनः प्रदेश की जानी मानी हस्तियां करेंगी शिरकत

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: हीरानगर सेक्टर में पाक ने फिर की गोलाबारी, गुरेज में रिहायशी इलाकों को बनाया निशाना

16 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited