Road Accident: उधमपुर में बड़ा हादसा, सड़क से फिसलकर खाई में गिरा डंपर, तीन की मौत

J&K: 3 dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway: Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur pic.twitter.com/ptYj8tptaE— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023
