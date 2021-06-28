बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Leh in Ladakh

लद्दाख में भूकंप : धरती के हिलने पर फिर सहमे लोग, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.6 रही तीव्रता

एएनआई, लेह Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Mon, 28 Jun 2021 06:55 AM IST

सार

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार रिक्टर पैमाने पर इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.6 मापी गई है। अभी किसी नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

लद्दाख के लेह में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। नेशनल सेंंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी  से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रिक्टर पैमाने पर इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.6 मापी गई है। अभी किसी नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
पिछले महीने भी लद्दाख में कई बार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। पिछले महीने लगातार दो दिन लद्दाख की धरती भूकंप की वजह से कांपी थी। एक महीने के बाद एक बार फिर भूकंप आया है। 


पिछले महीने 21 और 22 मई को लगातार दो दिन लद्दाख में भूकंप आया था जिसकी तीव्रता क्रमश: 4.2 और 3.6 दर्ज की गई थी। इस बार आए भूकंप की तीव्रता पहले से अधिक है। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu leh ladakh earthquake
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Ghaziabad

वारदात: लोनी में बदमाशों ने परिवार के चार सदस्यों को गोलियों से भूना, तीन की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

28 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi

अनलॉक दिल्ली : राजधानी में आज से खुल जाएंगे जिम, योग केंद्र और बैंक्वेट हॉल

28 जून 2021

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

आतंकियों के निशाने पर पुलिस: अवंतीपोरा में पूर्व एसपीओ के घर घुसकर बरसाईं गोलियां, पति-पत्नी की मौत

28 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विशेष

आतंकी हमला: ड्रोन तकनीक पाकिस्तान के जरिए अब जम्मू तक पहुंच गई, इसमें मास्टर है चीन

27 जून 2021

जम्मू एयपरोर्ट पर धमाके से संबंधित तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट ड्रोन हमला: पढ़िए इस घटना से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण बातें, सामने आई यह सच्चाई

27 जून 2021

र्जईई एडवांस परीक्षा 2021
Education

जेईई एडवांस 2021 : जल्द शुरू होगी आवेदन प्रक्रिया, इन दस्तावेजों की पड़ेगी जरूरत

27 जून 2021

जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रदर्शन
Jammu

धर्म के लिए अधर्म: कश्मीर में दो सिख लड़कियों का अपहरण, जबरन कबूल कराया इस्लाम, लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

27 जून 2021

ट्विटर
Social Network

नए आईटी कानून : भारत में ट्विटर के अंतरिम शिकायत अधिकारी ने दिया इस्तीफा, एक सप्ताह पहले हुई थी नियुक्ति

27 जून 2021

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा होटल
Bizarre News

अजब-गजब: कहानी दुनिया के सबसे छोटे होटल की, जहां एक बार में ठहर सकते हैं केवल दो लोग

27 जून 2021

British Army
World

लंदन: ब्रिटिश रक्षा मंत्रालय के गोपनीय दस्तावेज केंट में बस स्टॉप पर पड़े मिले, सेना की अहम जानकारियां थीं

27 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited