LtGen Yk Joshi visits formations in Central and South Kashmir emphasised on need to encourage misguided youth to surrender

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी बोले- घाटी के गुमराह युवा आतंक छोड़ समर्पण कर वापस लौटें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 03:42 PM IST
उत्तरी कमान के आर्मी कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी
उत्तरी कमान के आर्मी कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी - फोटो : भारतीय सेना
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरी कमान के आर्मी कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी, मध्य और दक्षिणी कश्मीर के दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने जवानों से मुलाकात की है। साथ ही आतंकियों के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियानों और मिलने वाली सफलता की सराहना की।
इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि घाटी के वो युवा जो गुमराह होकर आतंक के रास्ते पर जा चुके हैं वो समर्पण कर मुख्य धारा में लौटें। इसके लिए उन्होंने ऐसे युवाओं को वापस लाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने की बात कही।
 
yk joshi kashmir terrorist

