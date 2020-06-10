लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी बोले- घाटी के गुमराह युवा आतंक छोड़ समर्पण कर वापस लौटें

#LtGenYKJoshi,#ArmyCdrNC visited formations in Central & South #Kashmir; lauded synergised efforts & successful operations; emphasised on need to encourage misguided youth to surrender & return; reinforced the conduct of humane operations & reducing collateral damage. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/JZDZqD3rEW— NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) June 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.