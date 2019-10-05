शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Kulgam police filed charge-sheet against 5 accused persons including two active terrorists

आतंक पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दो आतंकियों सहित पांच के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दाखिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 10:45 PM IST
आतंकवादी वारदातों में संल्पित पांच आरोपियों के खिलाफ कुलगाम पुलिस ने शनिवार को बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। इन आरोपियों में दो सक्रिय आतंकवादी भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस ने सक्षम अदालत के समक्ष आरोप-पत्र दाखिल किया है। बता दें कि घाटी के कई इलाकों में नागरिकों और सुरक्षबलों को आतंकवादियों ने निशाना बनाया है। पुलिस इन सभी मामलों की गंभीरता से जांच कर रही है।
kulgam police charge sheet against accused terrorist
