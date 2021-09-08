जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस महानिरीक्षक ने किया कुलगाम का दौरा, सुरक्षा उपायों और सुरंगों का लिया जायजा

J&K: Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar, along with IG CRPF Deepak Ratan, today visited South Kashmir’s Kulgam dist to review security scenario of tunnels and other security measures. They were accompanied by DIG SKR Anantnag, DIG CRPF, SSP Kulgam & CO CRPF 24th Battalion. pic.twitter.com/acpxeXZfwz— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.