JK IGP Vijay Kumar visits South Kashmir Kulgam to review security scenario

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस महानिरीक्षक ने किया कुलगाम का दौरा, सुरक्षा उपायों और सुरंगों का लिया जायजा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Wed, 08 Sep 2021 10:40 PM IST

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस महानिरीक्षक विजय कुमार ने आईजी सीआरपीएफ दीपक रतन के साथ बुधवार को दक्षिण कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सुरंगों की सुरक्षा और अन्य सुरक्षा उपायों की समीक्षा की।
कुलगाम में पुलिस महानिरीक्षक
कुलगाम में पुलिस महानिरीक्षक - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस महानिरीक्षक विजय कुमार ने आईजी सीआरपीएफ दीपक रतन के साथ बुधवार को दक्षिण कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले का दौरा किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सुरंगों की सुरक्षा और अन्य सुरक्षा उपायों की समीक्षा की। उनके साथ डीआईजी अनंतनाग, डीआईजी सीआरपीएफ, एसएसपी कुलगाम और सीआरपीएफ 24वीं बटालियन के सीओ भी मौजूद थे।
city & states jammu
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

