जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांसद नामग्याल ने कांग्रेस को कोसा, बोले- खुशी है कि लद्दाख की चर्चा यूएन में हो रही

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal,BJP: How Indian Govt develops one of its regions is an internal matter, if the neighbours have a problem with it, we can do nothing.Ladakh is an integral part of India, it's one of India's invaluable jewels, how to handle it is an internal matter of India. https://t.co/14hHdCqi4e— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019
जम्मू -कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिव (योजना आयोग) रोहित कंसल ने कहा कि अभी तक कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई है। सार्वजनिक परिवहन शुरू कर दिया गया है। साथ ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से सामान्य आवाजाही की उत्साहजनक रिपोर्ट मिल रही है।
17 अगस्त 2019