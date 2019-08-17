शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said Ladakh is an integral part of India, Ladakh is being discus sed in UN

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांसद नामग्याल ने कांग्रेस को कोसा, बोले- खुशी है कि लद्दाख की चर्चा यूएन में हो रही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 12:50 PM IST
जामयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल
जामयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल
लद्दाख से भाजपा सांसद जामयांग त्सेरिंग नामग्याल ने कहा कि मुझे खुशी है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में लिए गए फैसले के कारण लद्दाख की चर्चा यूएन में हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पहले जब कांग्रेस सत्ता में थी तब लद्दाख की संसद में भी चर्चा नहीं हुई थी। बता दें कि नामग्याल जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने पर बोल रहे थे।
उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार अपने क्षेत्रों को कैसे विकसित करती है, यह एक आंतरिक मामला है। अगर पड़ोसियों को इससे कोई समस्या है तो हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लद्दाख भारत का अभिन्न अंग है, यह भारत के अमूल्य रत्नों में से एक है, इसे कैसे संभालना है यह भारत का एक आंतरिक मामला है।
jamyang tsering namgyal ladakh un jamyang tsering modi jammu news jammu kashmir
