अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu sunjawn atack, terrorist adopted the formula for attacking in morning

जम्मू सुंजवां हमलाः आतंकियों ने फिर अपनाया भोर में हमला करने का फार्मूला

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:55 PM IST
jammu sunjawn atack, terrorist adopted the formula for attacking in morning
indian army - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर से जवानों को निशाना बनाने के लिए भोर में हमला करने के फार्मूले को अपनाया है। तड़के में जवानों के ड्यूटी बदलने का समय होता है इसी बीच अक्सर आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देते हैं। जम्मू के सुंजवां हमले में आतंकियों ने सुबह के पांच बजे कैंप में गोलीबारी करते दाखिल हुए।

आतंकियों द्वारा भोर में हमला करने का फार्मूला कोई नया नहीं है इसके पहले भी होने वाले सभी बड़े हमलों में आतंकियों ने भोर के 4-6 के बीच का समय चुना था। उड़ी में सेना के कैंप में हमला करते समय भी आतंकी सुबह के साढ़े पांच बजे दाखिल हुए थे।

पुलवामा के जिला पुलिस लाइन हमले में भी  तड़के करीब 3:45 बजे 3 आतंकियों का दल दाखिल हुआ था। घुसते ही उन्होंने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी और ग्रेनेड दागे। श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट के करीब स्थित बीएसएफ कैंप के हमले में सुबह करीब 4.30 बजे आतंकवादी फायरिंग करते हुए बीएसएफ कैंप के अंदर घुस गए।

RELATED

आतंकियों द्वारा बार-बार भोर के समय में हमला होने के बावजूद सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने इस बात को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रही है। सुरक्षा में चूक के चलते ही आतंकी अपने नापाक मंसूबों को कामयाब करने में सफल हो जाते हैं। 
jammu sunjawn atack army camp attack jammu and kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Anandiben Patel said a career can also be made in Pakoda making
Madhya Pradesh

अब आनंदीबेन पटेल बोलीं, पकौड़े में भी करियर बनाया जा सकता है

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court directs CBSE to fix mother s name in Marksheet
Jaipur

मार्कशीट में मां का नाम दुरस्त होगा, देने पड़ेंगे 10 हजार रुपये

10 फरवरी 2018

सिपाही को ट्रक में डालकर भागते गोकश दबोचे
Mathura

सिपाही को ट्रक में डालकर भागते गोकश दबोचे

10 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

Happiness of marriage turned into weeds, three people died in a family
Meerut

हादसा : मातम में बदली शादी की खुशियां, एक परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत

10 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh : Gang rape with girl
Meerut

यूपी : दरिंदों ने युवती के हाथ-पैर बांधकर किया सामूहिक बलात्कार

10 फरवरी 2018

जुआरी गांव के चालीस परिवार बीस दिनों से प्यासे
Chamba

जुआरी गांव के चालीस परिवार बीस दिनों से प्यासे

10 फरवरी 2018

Neet to be conducted in 11 languages
Bareilly

सीबीएसई 11 भाषाओं में आयोजित कराएगा नीट

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

जम्मू-पठानकोट मार्ग पर सुंजवान में शनिवार तड़के आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर हमला किया। इस दौरान सेना के दो जवान शहीद हो गए जबकि चार अन्य घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

10 फरवरी 2018

National conference mla akbar lone raised Pakistan zindabad slogan in jk assembly 3:09

विधानसभा में लगाए ‘पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ के नारे, कहा, मैं पहले मुसलमान हूं

10 फरवरी 2018

Age relaxation to J&K students for UPSC discontinued Omar says we are demoralising 1:58

विनय कटियार पर यूं भड़के उमर अब्दुल्ला, बजरंग दल वाले सुन नहीं पाएंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

THOUSANDS FLOCK TO PAY LAST TRIBUTE TO MARTYR BABBAR AHMAD IN KASHMIR 1:03

देश के बेटे के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़ को देख सकते में आए घाटी के आतंकी

7 फरवरी 2018

TERRORIST OPENFIRE IN SRINAGAR HOSPITAL, ONE TERRORIST AND ATTACKERS FLED AWAY 3:10

श्रीनगर के अस्पताल में फायरिंग कर एक आतंकी फरार, जानिए कितना खतरनाक है आतंकी

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.