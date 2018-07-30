शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती बोली, बीजेपी के साथ गठबंधन मतलब जहर पीने जैसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 02:54 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और पीडीपी की अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आज भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन को बड़ी गलती बताते हुए जहर का घूंट पीकर सरकार चलाने का उदहारण दिया है।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि मुफ्ती साहब भाजपा से हाथ मिलाने को तैयार हो गए क्योंकि वाजपेयी जी की सरकार से हमारा गठबंधन अच्छा था। लेकिन इस बार यह कठिन फैसला था।
 


महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आगे कहा कि भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन में सरकार बनाना जहर का घूंट पीने जैसा था। दो साल दो महीने के गठबंधन में हमने बहुत कुछ गंवाया है।

