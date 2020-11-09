जम्मू-कश्मीर : भाजपा ने जिला विकास परिषद चुनावों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की 

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Elections will be conducted in eight phases between Nov 28 and Dec 19; counting will take place on December 22.
