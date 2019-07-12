शहर चुनें

जम्मू और कश्मीर: एलओसी पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत, कई जिलों में गोलीबारी

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 10:19 AM IST
जम्मू और कश्मीर में बॉर्डर पर एक बार फिर से पाकिस्तान ने नापाक हरकत की है। पाकिस्तान ने बॉर्डर पर सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया है। वहीं, भारी गोलीबारी का भारतीय सेना ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, शुक्रवार सुबह लगभग 8 बजे पाकिस्तान ने मनकोट, कृष्णाघाटी सेक्टर, जिला पुंछ और नौशेरा सेक्टर, जिला राजौरी में नियंत्रण रेखा पर छोटे हथियारों से गोलीबारी की और मोर्टार दागे। भारतीय सेना जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रही है।



 

ceasefire pakistan indian army
