जम्मू और कश्मीर: एलओसी पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत, कई जिलों में गोलीबारी

J&K: At about 8 AM today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch and Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri. Indian Army is retaliating. https://t.co/4JfuuWkqH0— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुरेज सेक्टर में गुरुवार को बांदीपोरा जिले की किशनगंगा नदी में एक आठ साल के बच्चे का शव बरामद हुआ। यह बच्चा पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) निवासी था। गत दिनों से वह लापता था।
11 जुलाई 2019