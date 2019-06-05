ईद के दिन आतंकियों ने पुलवामा में की महिला की हत्या, एक अन्य युवक घायल

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Narbal village of Kakapora, Pulwama district where terrorists fired at a woman while leaving a youth injured, today. The woman was declared brought dead to hospital while the youth is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/DEWdLZLDo7— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: Stones pelted at security forces near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar; and posters supporting terrorist Zakir Musa and UN designated terrorist Masood Azhar seen in the area. pic.twitter.com/qu7uea90YO— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में ईद के दिन नमाज अदा करने के बाद कश्मीर घाटी में कई इलाकों में हिंसक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों में सुरक्षाबलों पर पथराव किया। साथ ही पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहराया।
5 जून 2019