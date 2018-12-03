शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दोनों तरफ से फायरिंग जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 07:10 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज पर तड़के से आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है। सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेर रखा है। मुठभेड़ शोपियां के संग्रान गांव में जारी है। 
दरअसल, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को संग्राम गांव में कुछ आतंकियों के छिपे होने की जानकारी मिली थी, जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने तड़के पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया। आतंकियों ने खुद को घिरा देख सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। 

सुरक्षाबलों ने भी आतंकियों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। जिसके बाद से दोनों तरफ से फायरिंग हो रही है। अभी यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि  इलाके में कितने आतंकी छिपे हैं।
 

 






