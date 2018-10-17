शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर मुठभेड़ में तीन आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 08:33 AM IST
Jammu And Kashmir Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है। सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। जबकि एनकाउंटर में एक जवान शहीद हो गया है। 
राजधानी श्रीनगर के फतेह कदाल इलाके में यह मुठभेड़ चल रही है। यहां आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना पर सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया था। जिसके बाद आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। 

सुरक्षाबलों ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया। फिलहाल दोनों तरफ से गोलीबारी हुई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, अभी तक मुठभेड़ में तीन आतंकी ढेर कर दिए गए हैं। वहीं एक जवान के शहीद होने की भी खबर है। 

 
