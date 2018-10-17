#UPDATE 3 terrorists and 1 police personnel killed during encounter between security forces & terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/cFdkryThIp— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
श्रीनगर में चला कासो
Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists have been eliminated and one Jammu & Kashmir police personnel has lost his life: Imitiyaz Ismail Parray, SSP, Srinagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/fj9Jn8dTuN— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और पीपल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने हाल ही में मारे गए आतंकी मन्नान बशीर वानी को कश्मीर में जारी हिंसा का पीड़ित बताया। आतंकी बने वानी ने इसी साल हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का हाथ थाम लिया था।
16 अक्टूबर 2018