DDC Election : सातवें चरण में 31 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लंबी कतारें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 09:31 AM IST
मतदान जारी
मतदान जारी - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
कठुआ में मतदाताओं की भीड़
जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) चुनाव के सातवें चरण के मतदान के दौरान कठुआ के नगरी ब्लॉक के एयरवन में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार लगी हुई है।
 
आरएस पुरा में मतदान जारी
जम्मू-कश्मीर के आरएस पुरा में जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) चुनाव के सातवें चरण के लिए मतदान जारी है। 
 
जम्मू-कश्मीर में कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच आज जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) के सातवें चरण में 31 सीटों पर मतदान जारी है। इसमें कश्मीर संभाग में 13 और जम्मू संभाग में 18 सीटों पर 687115 मतदाता 298 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। मैदान में 72 महिला प्रत्याशी भी हैं। 

राज्य चुनाव आयुक्त केके शर्मा ने बताया कि डीडीसी चुनाव के लिए कश्मीर संभाग की 13 सीटों पर 148 उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं, इसमें 34 महिला प्रत्याशी हैं। इसी तरह जम्मू संभाग की 18 सीटों के लिए 150 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिसमें 38 महिला प्रत्याशी हैं। 

31 सीटों के लिए 687115 मतदाता (359187 पुरुष और 327928 महिला) मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। मतदान के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर में 1852 मतदान केंद्र स्थापित किए गए हैं, जिसमें जम्मू संभाग में 784 और कश्मीर संभाग में 1068 मतदान केंद्र हैं। 
 

city & states jammu ddc election 2020 ddc election jammu and kashmir

