DDC Election : सातवें चरण में 31 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लंबी कतारें

आरएस पुरा में मतदान जारी
A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Airwan, Nagri Block of Kathua, as polling during the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway pic.twitter.com/prGHMsTVTG— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Polling gets underway for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in RS Pura, Jammu district— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020
Visuals from a polling station pic.twitter.com/kesSQ0gZDm
