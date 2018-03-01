उत्तरी कश्मीर के हाजिन में सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों की छिपे होने की सूचना मिली थी। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया। आतंकियों खुद को घिरा देख सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाब में कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग की।
#FLASH Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed during an encounter with security forces in Bandipora's Hajin. Combing operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
One terrorist of LET apparently FT killed in an encounter in Hajin Bandipore today morning in a joint operation of J&K Police/Army/ CRPF.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 1, 2018
1 मार्च 2018