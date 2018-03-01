शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   J&K: One terrorist killed by security forces in Hajin of Bandipora

J&K: हाजिन में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 08:51 AM IST
J&K: One terrorist killed by security forces in Hajin of Bandipora
फाइल फोटो
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है। फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है। उत्तरी कश्मीर के हाजिन में सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों की छिपे होने की सूचना मिली थी। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया। आतंकियों खुद को घिरा देख सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाब में कार्रवाई करते हुए फायरिंग की। 
गोलीबारी में सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया। फिलहाल सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रखा है। इस ऑपरेशन को जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ और 13 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के जवानों ने अंजाम दिया। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

terrorist security forces encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Boney Kapoor performed last rites of Sridevi funeral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, बोनी कपूर ने दी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Sushmita Sen become emotional shared post on social media about Sridevi
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन हुईं इमोशनल, श्रीदेवी के जाने की तकलीफ को ऐसे किया बयां

1 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut reveals which qualities she is looking in her boyfriend
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ा किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर ऋतिक को होगी हैरानी

1 मार्च 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

28 फरवरी 2018

Man Throwing note during heart attack to attract people
Weird Stories

मौत सिर पर देख शख्स पागलों जैसे लगा नोट लुटाने, देखकर दंग रह गए लोग

28 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor lost his mother second time but stand with his family
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अर्जुन कपूर ने खोई अपनी मां, सारी कड़वाहट भूल बहनों को हर कदम पर संभाला

1 मार्च 2018

Ashraf Thamarassery helped Boney Kapoor in Dubai to bring back Sridevi dead body in India
Bollywood

मुश्किल घड़ी में इस शख्स ने बोनी कपूर की दुबई में की थी मदद, जानें कौन है ये

1 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor wrote an open letter for her mom
Bollywood

बेटियों के लिए श्रीदेवी ने कुर्बान कर दिया था अपना करियर, अब सामने आया जाह्नवी का आखिरी खत

1 मार्च 2018

sridevi death: superstar's society green acres cancels holi celebration on 2nd march
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद ग्रीन एकर्स हाउसिंग सोसाइटी ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जारी कर दिया सर्कुलर

1 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 5
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

28 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Director of two companies arrested in first GST fraud, many other companies also suspected
Mumbai

GST धोखाधड़ी का समाने आया पहला मामला, दो कंपनियों के डायरेक्टर गिरफ्तार, अन्य कई कंपनियों पर भी शक

शाह ब्रदर्स इस्पात प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के डायरेक्टर संजीव प्रवीण मेहता और वीएन इंडस्ट्रीज के विनयकुमार डी आर्या को कर चोरी मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया।

1 मार्च 2018

Holika dahan 2018, Shubh muhurat and puja vidhi
National

होलिका दहन 2018: रहेगा भद्रा का साया, शाम सात बजे के बाद पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त

1 मार्च 2018

madhya pradesh's kolaras and mungaoli bypolls result live update
Madhya Pradesh

विधानसभा उपचुनाव काउंटिंग : मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस आगे, ओडिशा में बीजेपी हारी

28 फरवरी 2018

madhya pradesh bypolls in kolaras and mungaoli assembly seats 2018 upchunav results
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार, कांग्रेस का कब्जा बरकरार

1 मार्च 2018

Former Bihar CM & Hindustani Awam Morcha head jeetan Ram Manjhi quits NDA
Bihar

बिहार में NDA को झटका, राबड़ी-तेजस्वी से मिलने के बाद 'महागठबंधन' में शामिल हुए मांझी

28 फरवरी 2018

Why are the results of bypolls in two assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh so important
Madhya Pradesh

क्यों अहम थे मध्य प्रदेश के दो विधानसभा उपचुनावों के नतीजे

28 फरवरी 2018

more than one thousand place holika dahan in amroha
Amroha

अमरोहा में एक हज़ार से ज्यादा जगहों पर होगा होलिका दहन 

1 मार्च 2018

waseem rizvi writes letter to aimplb over mosques in india.
Lucknow

मंदिरों को तोड़कर बनाई गईं मस्जिदें हिंदू समाज को वापस करें मुसलमान : वसीम रिजवी

28 फरवरी 2018

muzaffarpur hit and run case: accused manoj baitha surrenders in front of police today
Bihar

9 बच्चों की मौत मामला: निष्कासित भाजपा नेता ने किया सरेंडर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

28 फरवरी 2018

sidhi sidhmukh wins miss north india princess crown.
Lucknow

सिद्धि सिद्धमुख के सिर सजा डाबर आंवला मिस नार्थ इंडिया प्रिंसेज का ताज

1 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: उड़ी सेक्टर में जारी पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी, पलायन को मजबूर ग्रामीण

पाकिस्तान की ओर से शुक्रवार को भी उड़ी सेक्टर में गोलाबारी की गई। पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में बार्डर के आसपास के गांवों में बने कई मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

23 फरवरी 2018

People gives the tribute the shaheed in sunjuwa terror attack in kupwara 0:46

सुंजवां हमले में शहीद जवान को आखिरी विदाई देने उमड़े लोग

14 फरवरी 2018

RECENT TERRORIST ACTIVITIES BY PAKISTAN, INCLUDING SUNJWAN ATTACK, SURGICAL STRIKE AN OPTION 4:22

45 दिन में शहीद हुए 25 जवान, अब यही बचा है आखिरी चारा

13 फरवरी 2018

masood azahar is behind the terror attack in sunjuwa army base camp 3:51

'सुंजुवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद अजहर'

12 फरवरी 2018

statment of eye witness of sunjawan terror attck in jammu 3:09

सुंजवां आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवान की पत्नी ने बयां किया आंखों देखा हाल

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

america warns pakistan for not taking action against terrorist outfits
America

'पाक की सुरक्षा सहायता पर बरकरार रहेगी रोक, आतंकियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करें'

28 फरवरी 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau statement over pro Khalistan terrorist Jaspal Atwal
Rest of World

कनाडा लौटते ही त्रूदो के बदले तेवर, खालिस्तानी आतंकी के न्योते पर भारत को दिखाई आंख

28 फरवरी 2018

a terrorist found dead in Hajin at Bandipora of north Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों ने गोलीबारी में लश्कर का एक आतंकी किया ढेर, पाक का रहने वाला था

27 फरवरी 2018

Hafiz Saeed charity organizations and offices are running actively in Pakistan
Pakistan

जमात-उद-दावा पर बैन का सच आया सामने, पाक में खुलेआम चल रहे हैं हाफिज सईद के संगठन

24 फरवरी 2018

175 terrorist ready to infiltrate on launching pad bsf ig sonali mishra
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः BSF आईजी ने कहा, लांचिंग पैड पर 175 आतंकी घुसपैठ को तैयार

23 फरवरी 2018

Terrorists fired on security forces in Bandipora of North Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: हाजिन में कासो के दौरान आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर की फायरिंग, एक जवान घायल

23 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.