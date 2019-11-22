शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal, I want to assure the country that BSF is ready to face challenge

बीएसएफ आईजी जम्वाल बोले- हमारे जवान हर चुनौती के लिए तैयार, ड्रोन से नहीं कोई खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 06:28 PM IST
IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal
IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू में बीएसएफ के आईजी एनएस जम्वाल ने कहा कि मैं देश को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि बीएसएफ किसी भी चुनौती का सामना करने के लिए तैयार और सक्षम है। हमें ड्रोन से कोई खतरा नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू की सीमा पर ड्रोन संबंधी कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। हर तरह की चुनौती का मुकाबला करने के लिए हमारे सैनिक पहले से प्रशिक्षित हैं।
 
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मुलायम ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं संग मनाया 81वां जन्मदिन, कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा- मुझसे वादा करो कि...

22 नवंबर 2019

दुल्हन के परिवेश में मनोरमा, दूल्हे के लिबास में दूल्हा मुकुंदी
Kanpur

उम्रदराज दूल्हा देख मंडप में ही बिफर गई दुल्हन, बोली कुछ भी हो पर इससे नहीं करूंगी शादी

22 नवंबर 2019

शनिदेव
Astrology

शनि 2020: ऐसे लोगों पर शनि की रहती है टेढ़ी नजर, कहीं आप पर तो नहीं शनि की छाया

22 नवंबर 2019

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है?
NIINE

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है?
according to garun puran always avoid these types of work
Wellness

सीख: हर काम में होना है सफल, तो भूलकर भी ना करें ऐसे 5 काम

21 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

कहानी पिंक बॉल से खेले गए इतिहास के पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच की, जब बने थे 11 रिकॉर्ड्स

22 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा
शेख हसीना और ममता बनर्जी
भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

कहानी पिंक बॉल से खेले गए इतिहास के पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच की, जब बने थे 11 रिकॉर्ड्स

22 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

कितने दिन में बनती है एक पिंक गेंद...हाथों से सिलाई से लेकर चमड़े की रंगाई तक

22 नवंबर 2019

पिंक गेंद
पिंक गेंद
पिंक गेंद
पिंक गेंद
Cricket News

कितने दिन में बनती है एक पिंक गेंद...हाथों से सिलाई से लेकर चमड़े की रंगाई तक

22 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bsf border security force ig bsf jammu
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: कांग्रेस-एनसीपी-शिवसेना की अहम बैठक, पवार बोले- कल होगा एलान

22 नवंबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मुलायम ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं संग मनाया 81वां जन्मदिन, कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा- मुझसे वादा करो कि...

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
indian army whatsapp
Mobile Apps

भारतीय सेना ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, WhatsApp में तुरंत यह सेटिंग करें जवान

22 नवंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा का कारामाती कैच
Cricket News

VIDEO: ईडन गार्डंस पर दिखा 'उड़ता रोहित', एक हाथ से कैच लेकर मचाया तहलका

22 नवंबर 2019

फिल्मों में विजुअल इफेक्ट्स
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड को टक्कर दे रहा है बॉलीवुड, इन विजुअल इफेक्ट्स को देख आप भी कहेंगे- OMG

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

तीन साल चली फोर्टिंस की डॉक्टर सोनम की लव स्टोरी फिर की शादी, डेढ़ साल में खत्म की जिंदगी

22 नवंबर 2019

अदिति सिंह और अंगद की शादी
Lucknow

रायबरेली विधायक अदिति सिंह और एमएलए अंगद सिंह शादी के बंधन में बंधे, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

22 नवंबर 2019

clash two side sonhadra
Lucknow

सोनभद्र नरसंहार: एसआईटी की जांच में सामने आया सबसे बड़ा सच, तीन दिन पहले हो गई थी हमले की तैयारी

22 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: दुल्हन ने पुलिस को देख मदद के लिए मचाया शोर, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा माजरा

22 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

इंडियन आइडल से बाहर हुए अनु मलिक और पूर्व CJI पर विशाल ददलानी के बयान सहित पांच बड़ी खबरें

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Jammu-Kashmir first in country in construction of road, out of 19,700km, target of 11400km completed
Jammu

सड़क बनाने में जम्मू-कश्मीर देश में प्रथम, 19,700 किलोमीटर में से 11400 किलोमीटर का लक्ष्य पूरा

एलजी प्रशासन ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना (पीएमजीएसवाई) में केंद्र शासित जम्मू कश्मीर ने नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करने का दावा किया है। 

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उज्ज मल्टीपर्पज परियोजना
Jammu

अब पाकिस्तान का पानी पूरी तरह रोकने की तैयारी, 2020 से शुरू होगी उज्ज मल्टीपर्पज परियोजना

22 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना ने शब्बीर को भेजा वापस
Jammu

भारत ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, गलती से सीमा पार करने वाले पीओके नागरिक को भेजा वापस

21 नवंबर 2019

Yashwant Sinha
Jammu

यशवंत सिन्हा के घाटी दौरे को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क, टीम के सदस्य पहुंचे श्रीनगर

22 नवंबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

पुलवामा से हिजबुल आतंकियों का मददगार गिरफ्तार, बांटता था धमकी भरे पोस्टर

21 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भ्रष्टाचारियों की कुंडली खंगालेंगे उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू, कड़ी कार्रवाई के दिए संकेत

21 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बीस साल पुराने सभी पुलों का होगा सेफ्टी ऑडिट, उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने जारी किए निर्देश

21 नवंबर 2019

samba mein bsf ki bharti mein yuvtiyan
Jammu

बीएसएफ में लड़कियों की भर्ती शुरू

22 नवंबर 2019

dumper driver arrest
Jammu

नाका तोड़ भागा डंपर चालक, पीछा कर पकड़ा

22 नवंबर 2019

जेके बैंक के पास नाले में गिरी कार
Jammu

बेकाबू कार नाले में गिरी, बाल-बाल बचा परिवार

22 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

एक दिसंबर से महंगा हो सकता है मोबाइल इंटरनेट जानिए कारण

भारत ऐसा देश है जहां पर मोबाइल डाटा की दरें विश्व में सबसे कम हैं। यहां पर चीन, जापान और दक्षिण कोरिया से भी सस्ता मोबाइल डाटा मिलता है। पर आने वाले समय में भारतीय उपभोक्ताओं को इसी डाटा के लिए ज्यादा रकम चुकानी पड़ सकती है।

22 नवंबर 2019

प्रयागराज 3:14

प्रयागराज के मोहम्मद आजाद बने सबके लिए मिसाल, आखों की रोशनी के बिना चला रहे अपने घर की जीविका

22 नवंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:21

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन पर बोले गडकरी, ‘महाराष्ट्र में मौकापरस्ती का मेल, नहीं टिकेगा गठबंधन’

22 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:57

कांग्रेस के दो विधायकों ने लिए सात फेरे, रायबरेली विधायक अदिति सिंह और एमएलए अंगद सिंह ने रचाई शादी

22 नवंबर 2019

watch business news in a click including UIDAI services Aadhaar Card 3:27

UIDAI का तोहफा, अब घर बैठे हो जाएंगे आधार से जुड़े सारे काम, देखे कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

22 नवंबर 2019

Related

youth death by poision case
Jammu

जहर निगलने से युवक की मौत

22 नवंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल प्रशासन में बडे़ स्तर पर फेरबदल की तैयारी, होंगे तबादले

18 नवंबर 2019

Woman's death by road accident
Jammu

सड़क हादसे में महिला की मौत

22 नवंबर 2019

child death due to drowning in water tank
Jammu

पानी की टंकी में डूबने से मासूम की मौत

22 नवंबर 2019

गिरिश चंद्र मूर्मु
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू बोले- पर्यटकों में विश्वास बढ़ाने के लिए काम करे पर्यटन विभाग

21 नवंबर 2019

Terror Funding
Jammu

हिजबुल के ऑपरेशनल कमांडर आमिर खान पर ईडी की कार्रवाई, पीओके में बैठकर चला रहा आतंक का नेटवर्क

18 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited