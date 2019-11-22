बीएसएफ आईजी जम्वाल बोले- हमारे जवान हर चुनौती के लिए तैयार, ड्रोन से नहीं कोई खतरा

IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal: I want to assure the country that BSF is ready & capable to face any challenge. We don't see any danger from drones. No drone related incident has occurred at Jammu border. Our troops are trained to counter any challenge. pic.twitter.com/G6Id114hg6— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
एलजी प्रशासन ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना (पीएमजीएसवाई) में केंद्र शासित जम्मू कश्मीर ने नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करने का दावा किया है।
22 नवंबर 2019