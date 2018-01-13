Download App
Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   IED planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway hmt area, defused

सुरक्षा बलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, एचएमटी क्षेत्र से चार किलोग्राम का IED बरामद

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
IED planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway hmt area, defused
घाटी में सुरक्षा बलों को शनिवार को एक बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक आतंकियों ने सुरक्षा बलों पर किसी बड़े हमले को अंजाम देने की फिराक में श्रीनगर-बारामूला राजमार्ग पर एचएमटी क्षेत्र के निकट चार किलोग्राम का इम्प्रोवाइज्ड विस्फोटक डिवाइस (आईईडी) प्लांट किया था।

हालांकि सुरक्षा बलों को समय रहते आतंकियों की कायराना हरकत के बारे में गुप्त सूचना मिल गई और सीआरपीएफ की 44 बटालियन के जवानों ने उसे बरामद कर लिया। जिसके बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने हाईवे पर यातायात को रोक कर पूरे इलाके को सील कर दिया गया।

11 बजे के करीब बम निरोधक दस्ते ने आईईडी को बिना किसी नुकसान के निष्क्रिय कर दिया जिसके बाद यातायात सुविधा फिर से बहाल कर दी गई। गौरतलब है कि जवानों की मुस्तैदी की बजह से ही आतंकियों के नापाक इरादों पर पानी फेर दिया गया नहीं तो कोई बड़ी घटना भी हो सकती थी। 
 

