जम्मू-कश्मीर : डोडा में सीआरपीएफ चेक पोस्ट के पास मिली आईईडी, सुरक्षा बलों ने किया निष्क्रिय

डोडा के घाट रोड पर सीआरपीएफ चेक-पोस्ट के पास मिली आईईडी को सुरक्षा बलों ने निष्क्रिय कर दिया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को डोडा के एसएसपी अब्दुल कयूम ने बताया कि हमे चेक-पोस्ट के पास एक काले रंग का पॉलीथिन बैग मिला था जिसके बाहर तार लगा हुआ था। हमने सावधानी के साथ आईईडी विस्फोटकों का निरीक्षण किया, उनका पता लगाया और उसे निष्क्रिय कर दिया। सभी चौकियां अलर्ट हैं।

Jammu & Kashmir | A black-coloured polythene bag with a wire outside of it was found near a CRPF check-post on Ghat road, Doda. We inspected, detected & disposed off IED explosives with adequate precautions. All checkpoints are on alert: Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda (13.04) pic.twitter.com/v5wo2IBpeq