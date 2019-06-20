शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   house collapsed in rajouri jammu kashmir, two dead, five injured

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी में तीन मंजिला मकान ढहा, दो की मौत, पांच घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजौरी Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 04:38 PM IST
राजोरी जिले में मकान गिरने से घायल लोग
राजोरी जिले में मकान गिरने से घायल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजोरी जिले में एक मकान गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं पांच लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

सेक्स रैकेट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लापता थी बेटी, थाने में देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

19 जून 2019

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला
India News

ओम बिड़ला: छात्रसंघ चुनाव से लोकसभा अध्यक्ष तक, ऐसी रही सियासी यात्रा

19 जून 2019

Cricket News

चोटिल शिखर धवन विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत लेंगे जगह

19 जून 2019

चोट लगने के बाद शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
शिखर धवन
Cricket News

चोटिल शिखर धवन विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत लेंगे जगह

19 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी की तस्वीर घंटों निहारती थीं करीना कपूर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने भी कहा था- 'वो बहुत क्यूट लगते हैं'

19 जून 2019

#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi
Mahika Sharma, Rahul Gandhi
negar sharma
rahul gandhi, kareena kapoor
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी की तस्वीर घंटों निहारती थीं करीना कपूर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने भी कहा था- 'वो बहुत क्यूट लगते हैं'

19 जून 2019

जैकलीन
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः 200 करोड़ की शादी में चार चांद लगाएंगी ये बॉलीवुड हस्तियां, पहुंचेंगी जैकलीन

20 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर केतन व उनकी पत्नी और बेटी
Meerut

शहादत से पहले मेजर केतन शर्मा के ये थे आखिरी शब्द, एनकाउंटर के बीच व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा था ये संदेश

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
house collapsed in rajouri rajouri news मकान ढहा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पानी की समस्या
India News

रिपोर्ट: भारत के कई शहरों पर मंडरा रहा पानी का खतरा, 2030 तक खत्म हो जाएगा पानी! 

20 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः सरकारी भर्तियों में अब जरूरी नहीं मजिस्ट्रेट से बना शपथपत्र, ऐसे उठाएं पांच अंकों का लाभ

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति और पीएम को पत्र लिख किसान मांग रहे सामूहिक आत्महत्या की अनुमति, जानें क्यों

20 जून 2019

Rajnath Singh-Poonam Sinha-Pramod Krishnam
Lucknow

राजनाथ, पूनम, प्रमोद व कौशल समेत 16 प्रत्याशियों ने नहीं दिया चुनाव खर्च का अंतिम हिसाब

20 जून 2019

DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रसिख सलाम
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रसिक सलाम पर दो साल का बैन, BCCI ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के मामले में की कार्रवाई

19 जून 2019

शहीद मेजर को अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

अब लौटकर नहीं आएगा मां का लाल, रह गईं सिर्फ यादें, रुला देंगी शहीद मेजर की ये तस्वीरें

19 जून 2019

PNB
Business

पीएनबी ने बीते साल 20 हजार करोड़ का बैड लोन वसूला, जारी किया 2018-19 का लेखा-जोखा

20 जून 2019

बैंक के सामने हंगामा करते ग्राहक
Meerut

बैंक में ग्राहकों के खातों से निकाले लाखों रुपए, शाखा प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ, जमकर हंगामा

20 जून 2019

ushoshi sengupta
India News

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई बदतमीजी के मामले में एसआई निलंबित, फेसबुक पर बयां किया था दर्द

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शिव भक्तों की सेवा के लिए पहुंच रहे दर्जनों लंगर ट्रक
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा की तैयारियां जोरों पर, दर्जनों लंगर ट्रकों ने जवाहर टनल किया पार

अमरनाथ यात्रा की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। शिव भक्तों की सेवा के लिए पहुंच रहे दर्जनों लंगर ट्रकों ने बुधवार को जवाहर टनल को पार किया। रामबन और दूसरे कई हिस्सों में देरी से पहुंचने वाले कुछ लंगर ट्रकों को सुरक्षा कारणों से रोका भी गया है। 

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: लखनपुर से लद्दाख तक मनाया जाएगा अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस

20 जून 2019

गांव वापसी के लिए
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पूंछ में 'गांव वापसी' कार्यक्रम के लिए प्रशिक्षण सत्र का आयोजन

20 जून 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राज्यपाल मलिक का बड़ा बयान, पाकिस्तानी आकाओं के दबाव में कराए जाते हैं घाटी में हमले

19 जून 2019

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

18 जून 2019

जान बचाई
Jammu

नेवी के जवानों ने वुलर झील में डूब रही मां-बेटी को बचाया

20 जून 2019

encounter anantnag
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग में 24 घंटे के भीतर दूसरा एनकाउंटर, दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आईईडी तैयार कर एक और हमले की थी साजिश, पांच दहशतगर्द सामग्री समेत गिरफ्तार

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

18 जून 2019

मनीत कुमार (फाइल)
Jammu

सेल्फी बनी काल, पत्थर पर चढ़ कर खीच रहा था फोटो, पैर फिसला फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

19 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

भारतीयों को H-1B वीजा देने की लिमिट तय कर सकता है अमेरिका, ये हैं उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

ट्रंप प्रशासन भारतीय आईटी पेशेवरों को जारी होने वाले एच1-बी वीजा की लिमिट 10 से 15 फीसदी तय कर सकता है। इससे टीसीएस, इंफोसिस और विप्रो जैसी प्रमुख भारतीय आईटी कंपनियों पर असर पड़ेगा।

20 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:00

स्तुति खांडवाला ने प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में बना डाला रिकॉर्ड

20 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

'ग्रेजिया मिलेनियल अवॉर्ड 2019' में लगा सितारों का मेला, रेड कार्पेट पर दिखा स्टार्स का जलवा

20 जून 2019

हेमा मालिनी 1:02

योग का विरोध करने वालों को हेमा मालिनी ने बताया इसका महत्व

20 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 23:11

जानिए आयुर्वेद और योग के वो फायदे जो आपको तन-मन से बनाएंगे स्वस्थ और खुशहाल

20 जून 2019

Related

बचाव कार्य में जुटी पुलिस
Jammu

रोपवे खराब होने से तवी नदी के ऊपर साढ़े तीन घंटे तक लटके रहे पांच लोग, इस आईडिया ने बचाई जान

19 जून 2019

heavy shelling in shahpur sector poonch jammu kashmir by pakistan
Jammu

भारत-पाकिस्तान में चल रहे मैच के बीच पाक सेना की नापाक हरकत, सीमा पर गोलाबारी में तीन घायल

17 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सरकार ने किए पांच प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के तबादले, तैनाती

19 जून 2019

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक
Jammu

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक

20 जून 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक से मिलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर महबूबा ने राज्यपाल से की चर्चा, विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भी वार्ता

19 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा (फाइल)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी, हर दो किलोमीटर पर मिलेंगी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं

19 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.