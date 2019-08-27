जम्मू-कश्मीरः कल से खुल जाएंगे हाईस्कूल मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय, शिक्षा निदेशक ने कही यह बात

Director of Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Younis Malik: We had already declared primary and middle schools open, from tomorrow we are declaring open High schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed. pic.twitter.com/9FTFbzPdrz— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019
अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने पर पाकिस्तान किस कदर बौखलाया हुआ है इसके लिए किसी प्रमाण की जरूरत नहीं है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान इस मसले को लेकर कई देशों से मदद की गुहार लगा चके हैं।
27 अगस्त 2019