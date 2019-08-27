शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   High schools will reopen in jammu kashmir on wednesday said Director of Education Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कल से खुल जाएंगे हाईस्कूल मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय, शिक्षा निदेशक ने कही यह बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 07:14 PM IST
शिक्षा निदेशक यूनिस मलिक
शिक्षा निदेशक यूनिस मलिक - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में बुधवार से सभी हाईस्कूल मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय खुल जाएंगे। यह विद्यालय उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में खुलेंगे जहां से प्रतिबंध हटा दिए गए हैं। राज्य में प्राथमिक और मिडिल स्कूल पहले ही खोले जाने की घोषणा हो चुकी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर के शिक्षा निदेशक यूनिस मलिक ने कहा कि कल यानी कि बुधवार से हाईस्कूल विद्यालय खोले जाएंगे। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि यह निर्देश उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में लागू होगा जहां से प्रतिबंध पूरी तरह से हटाए जा चुके हैं।
विज्ञापन




आपको बता दें कि अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद से लगे प्रतिबंध के चलते विद्यालयों को बंद करने का आदेश जारी किया गया था। हालातों में सुधार होता देख प्रशासन ने यह फैसला लिया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरुण जेटली के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे जेब कतरे, बाबुल सुप्रियो का फोन चोरी
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटली के अंतिम संस्कार में बाबुल सुप्रियो समेत 2 मंत्रियों का फोन चोरी, कुल 12 हुए शिकार

27 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में तीनों आरोपी
Dehradun

भर्ती दौड़ के बाद युवक के बहस करने पर आईटीबीपी कर्मियों की बर्बरता, लात-घूंसों से पीटा, हो गई मौत

27 अगस्त 2019

Rolls Royce Cullinan
Auto News

अजय देवगन ने खरीदी देश की सबसे महंगी एसयूवी, चुनिंदा शख्सियतों के पास है यह कार

27 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

हिमेश रेशमिया ने गाने के लिए रानू मंडल को दी इतनी मोटी फीस, वायरल खबर की सच्चाई क्या?

27 अगस्त 2019

रानू मंडल
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

हिमेश रेशमिया ने गाने के लिए रानू मंडल को दी इतनी मोटी फीस, वायरल खबर की सच्चाई क्या?

27 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने सरेआम धर्मेंद्र और अमिताभ को लगाई थी डांट, मुंह लटकाकर बैठ गए थे दोनों कलाकार

27 अगस्त 2019

Chupke Chupke
hrishikesh mukherjee
Chupke Chupke
Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने सरेआम धर्मेंद्र और अमिताभ को लगाई थी डांट, मुंह लटकाकर बैठ गए थे दोनों कलाकार

27 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

अनुपम खेर की वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर शाहरुख ने किया मजेदार कमेंट तो उसी अंदाज में मिला ऐसा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
anupam kher
shahrukh khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर की वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर शाहरुख ने किया मजेदार कमेंट तो उसी अंदाज में मिला ऐसा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir news school in jammu article 370 satyapal malik
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

know about surplus funds of RBI and where do reserves come from
Banking Beema

कहां से आता है RBI के पास पैसा ?

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

परमाणु धमकी की गीदड़ भभकी के बीच पाक हवाईक्षेत्र से स्वदेश लौटे पीएम मोदी

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Air India
India News

ईंधन न मिलने से चार घंटे देरी से उड़ा एअर इंडिया का विमान, छह हवाईअड्डों पर रुकी तेल आपूर्ति

27 अगस्त 2019

Boeing C-17 Globemaster
India News

अमेरिका के बोइंग ने भारत को 11वां सी-17 ग्लोबमास्टर विमान सौंपा, बढ़ी वायुसेना की सामरिक क्षमता

27 अगस्त 2019

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर की वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर शाहरुख ने किया मजेदार कमेंट तो उसी अंदाज में मिला ऐसा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऑनलाइन आरटीआई पोर्टल पर केंद्र और राज्यों से मांगा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

nigambodh ghat a beautiful sightseeing places for delhiites
Travel

दिल्ली में भी मौजूद है बनारस जैसा 'घाट', इस वीकेंड बना लें यहां का प्लान

27 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक
Delhi NCR

व्हाट्स ऐप कॉल पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला कोर्ट की शरण में

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Literature

अंतर्ध्वनि: एक व्यक्ति का जीवन हजारों क्षणों और दिनों का योग होता है

27 अगस्त 2019

Cross-LoC bus service
India News

दो हफ्ते बाद पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा बहाल, 40 नागरिक लौटे पीओके

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इमरान खान, बिलावल भुट्टो
Jammu

जानिए उस मुजफ्फराबाद के बारे में जिसको लेकर बिलावल भुट्टो ने जताई चिंता, पाक को सता रहा डर!

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने पर पाकिस्तान किस कदर बौखलाया हुआ है इसके लिए किसी प्रमाण की जरूरत नहीं है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान इस मसले को लेकर कई देशों से मदद की गुहार लगा चके हैं।

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर सैयद सहरीश असगर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः खोले जाएंगे 10 नए थाने, सूचना और जनसंपर्क निदेशक ने दी जानकारी

27 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा पाक, उड़ी सेक्टर में किया संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन

27 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने दो लोगों का किया अपहरण, एक की हत्या

27 अगस्त 2019

आतंकियों की धरपकड़ के लिए चलाया गया ऑपरेशन
Jammu

कश्मीरः आतंकियों के खिलाफ सुरक्षा बलों को मिली बड़ी सफलता, दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार

27 अगस्त 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक, राहुल गांधी
Jammu

राहुल गांधी को राज्यपाल का जवाब, कहा- मेरे निमंत्रण को व्यापार समझ बैठे

26 अगस्त 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः राहुल गांधी के बयान का पाकिस्तान भारत के खिलाफ कर रहा इस्तेमाल- राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

27 अगस्त 2019

डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

बिना किसी भेदभाव के जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लोगों को लाभ मिलेगाः डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

स्मार्टफोन से फिल्म बनाना सीखना चाहते हैं तो लद्दाख पहुंचें, एफटीआईआई कर रहा यह आयोजन

27 अगस्त 2019

अनंतनाग जिले के बिजबेहरा इलाके में पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पत्थरबाजी में ट्रक ड्राइवर की मौत, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

26 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

मोदी सरकार को क्यों पड़ी RBI से पैसे मांगने की जरूरत

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक यानी RBI ने अपने सरप्लस रिजर्व में से 1.76 लाख करोड़ रुपये केंद्र सरकार को देने का फैसला लिया है। आरबीआई के 84 साल के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार होने जा रहा है। आखिर सरकार को इतने पैसों की जरूरत अचानक क्यों पड़ गई।

27 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम 1:18

दिल्ली के फिरोजशाह कोटला स्टेडियम का बदला जाएगा नाम, अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम होगा नया नाम

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर

क्या सच में सलमान ने रानू को दिया 55 लाख का घर ?

27 अगस्त 2019

जैकी 1:21

फिल्म प्रस्थानम के प्रमोशन में जैकी श्रॉफ का टपोरी लुक, ऐसे दिखे मनीषा कोइराला और चंकी पांडे

27 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 1:34

पीएम मोदी ने क्यों मारा डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के हाथ में चांटा

27 अगस्त 2019

Related

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर: पत्थरबाजी में हुई थी ट्रक ड्राईवर की मौत, पुलिस ने दो को किया गिरफ्तार, छह हिरासत में

27 अगस्त 2019

व्यवसायिक प्रयोग के लिए इस्तेमाल की जाएगी नीले रंग की बर्फ
Jammu

जम्मूः अब नीले रंग की होगी बर्फ...जी हां, इस तरह होगा व्यावसायिक प्रयोग

27 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

बीएसएफ की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक की पोस्ट तबाह, पलांवाला सेक्टर में फिर नापाक हरकत

26 अगस्त 2019

वन विभाग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: वन विभाग में खुफिया सेल का होगा गठन, सलाहकार कुमार ने की समीक्षा

27 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी और विपक्षी दल के नेता श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए
Jammu

श्रीनगर से दिल्ली लौटाए गए राहुल और अन्य नेता, केंद्र सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 अगस्त 2019

jammu kashmir and ladakh to soon become union territory, committee started discussion
Jammu

31 अक्तूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख बन जाएंगे केंद्र शासित प्रदेश, स्टाफ मंथन में जुटी कमेटियां

26 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited