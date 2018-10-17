Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack a police party in Baramulla's Pattan. Two security personnel are injured in the incident. Further details awaited. (Visuals deferred (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/8liI1SHjbW— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
विमान में तकनीकी खराबी के बाद श्रीनगर-दिल्ली इंडिगो का विमान मंगलवार को श्रीनगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान नहीं भर सका। अब बुधवार को दोपहर 12 बजे इस विमान के यात्री जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए कंपनी की ओर से अतिरिक्त विमान बुलाया गया है।
17 अक्टूबर 2018