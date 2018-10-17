शहर चुनें

आतंकियों ने पुलिस पार्टी पर किया ग्रेनेड से हमला, डिप्टी एसपी और उनका पीएसओ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 03:24 PM IST
grenade attack
grenade attack - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले में आतंकियों ने डिप्टी एसपी के काफिले पर ग्रेनेड फेक कर हमला कर दिया। हमले में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के डिप्टी एसपी सहित दो लोग घायल हैं।
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही सुरक्षाबलों के पूरे इलाके में घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान शुरू कर दिया है।
 


इस हमले में डिप्टी एसपी ऑपरेशन जफर मेहंदी और उनके पीएसओ शबीर अहमद घायल हो गए। उन्हें प्राथमिक इलाज के लिए बारामुला के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बाद में दोनों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए श्रीनगर रेफर कर दिया गया है। 

grenade attack militant jammu kashmir police
