Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › Government is replacing old fencing with more effective new anti-cut fencing at borders

अब बाड़ काटकर सीमा में नहीं घुस पाएंगे आंतकी, भारत सरकार करने जा रही यह व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 01:41 PM IST
loc
loc - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भारत सरकार, पाकिस्तान सीमा सहित अन्य सीमाओं पर अधिक प्रभावी बाड़ लगाने जा रही है। पुरानी बाड़ को हटाकर नई बाड़ लगाने का कार्य जारी है। यह बाड़ ऐसी होगी जिसे आतंकी काट नहीं पाएंगे। अक्सर आतंकी घुसपैठ के दौरान बाड़ को काटकर सीमा में प्रवेश करते हैं।
anti cut fencing government loc
