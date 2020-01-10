अब बाड़ काटकर सीमा में नहीं घुस पाएंगे आंतकी, भारत सरकार करने जा रही यह व्यवस्था

BSF sources: Government is in process of replacing old fencing with more effective new anti-cut fencing at borders including Indo-Pak border. Multiple patches have been replaced and now only anti-cut fencing will be installed at the borders.
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020
सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने, लेफ्टिनेंट गवर्नर तथा विदेशी राजनयिकों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से मिलने पर पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) ने अपने आठ वरिष्ठ नेताओं को निकाल दिया है।
9 जनवरी 2020