जम्मू-कश्मीर: गुलाम नबी आजाद को जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर रोका गया, वापस दिल्ली भेजा

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाम नबी आजाद को मंगलवार को जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर रोक दिया गया और उन्हें वापस दिल्ली भेज दिया गया। आजाद के करीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर उतरने के बाद कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता को हवाई अड्डे से बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया गया। वह प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में शामिल होने वाले थे।

GN Azad on being stopped at Jammu Airport: It's not right for democracy. If mainstream political parties won’t visit, then who will go? Three former CMs J&K are already under house arrest and one former CM of J&K not being allowed to enter the state, it is a sign of intolerance. pic.twitter.com/QKHL8y56VY