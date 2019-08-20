शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at Jammu Airport, sent back to Delhi

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गुलाम नबी आजाद को जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर रोका गया, वापस दिल्ली भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 05:05 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाम नबी आजाद को मंगलवार को जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर रोक दिया गया और उन्हें वापस दिल्ली भेज दिया गया। आजाद के करीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि जम्मू हवाई अड्डे पर उतरने के बाद कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता को हवाई अड्डे से बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया गया। वह प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में शामिल होने वाले थे।

गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र के लिए सही नहीं है। यदि मुख्यधारा के राजनीतिक दलों का दौरा नहीं हुआ, तो कौन जाएगा? जम्मू-कश्मीर के  तीन पूर्व सीएम पहले से ही घर में नजरबंद हैं और एक पूर्व सीएम को राज्य में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा रहा है, यह असहिष्णुता का संकेत है। 
 



इससे पहले भी आजाद ने एक बार घाटी में जाकर नेताओं से मिलने का प्रयास किया था, लेकिन सुरक्षाबलों ने उन्हें दिल्ली लौटने पर मजबूर कर दिया था। बता दें कि, पांच अगस्त को केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 और 35-ए को निष्प्रभावी कर दिया था। 

राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आजाद हाल ही में अनुच्छेद 370 की कई धाराएं खत्म करने और राज्य को दो केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में बांटने के कदम से पैदा हुए हालात की पृष्ठभूमि में कश्मीर जा रहे थे।

 

ghulam nabi azad leader of opposition in rajya sabha article 370 remove from kashmir article 370 kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir latest kashmir latest news kashmir today kashmir issue news on kashmir kashmir news hindi kashmir 144
