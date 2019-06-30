शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces at Budgam district

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बडगाम में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच गोलीबारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 05:05 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच गोलीबारी की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक बडगाम जिले के चादूरा इलाके में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच फायरिंग चल रही है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Hungary Woman Marries Himachali Boy in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचली गबरू पर फिदा हुई विदेशी मेम, सात समंदर पार कर रचा ली शादी

29 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 पर मचा है घमासान
India News

क्या है आर्टिकल 15, जिस पर बनी फिल्म ने रिलीज होते ही मचाया बवाल

29 जून 2019

Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हुई तीन बड़ी टीमें, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा World Cup 2019

30 जून 2019

क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप
अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
South Africa vs Pakistan
वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हुई तीन बड़ी टीमें, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा World Cup 2019

30 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
मनीष
Lucknow

पुलिस का अमानवीय चेहरा : चोरी कुबूल न करने पर किशोर को बेरहमी से पीटा, कर दी ये हालत

29 जून 2019

palmistry astrology know mole sign significance in human body
Palmistry

जानें शरीर पर बने तिल के शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

29 जून 2019

सबीह खान
Moradabad

एप्पल के शिखर पर पहुंचे मुरादाबाद के सबीह खान, खुशी से झूमा परिवार

29 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
exchange of fire budgam news indian army
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एस इंद्र कुमार, चेन्नई
India News

सूखे की मार झेल रहे चेन्नई इस 'इंद्र' के पास है पानी का भंडार

29 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Opinion

आरक्षण की बैसाखी और न्यू इंडिया, एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत कैसे बनेगा देश

29 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन: जापान से खरीदी जाएंगी 24 ट्रेनें, इनमें से 6 भारत में होंगी असेंबल

29 जून 2019

सबीह खान
Moradabad

एप्पल के शिखर पर पहुंचे मुरादाबाद के सबीह खान, खुशी से झूमा परिवार

29 जून 2019

राम विलास पासवान
India News

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित हुए राम विलास पासवान

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गांव में हड़कंप
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

प्रापर्टी टैक्स
Delhi NCR

31 जुलाई तक संपत्ति कर जमा करवाने पर मिलेगी छूट

29 जून 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना
Delhi NCR

टेंपो ट्रैवलर-टैंकर की टक्कर में तीन की मौत, एक ही परिवार के दस घायल

30 जून 2019

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पहला जत्था
Jammu

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच अमरनाथ यात्रा का पहला जत्था रवाना

बम-बम भोले के  जयघोष के साथ रविवार तड़के आधार शिविर भगवती नगर जम्मू से अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए पहला जत्था रवाना होगा।

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

घाटी में छह महीने में 17 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी ढेर, सुरक्षा बलों के 13 जवान भी शहीद

30 जून 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

बिकनी या बुर्किनी पहनना महिला की अपनी पसंद होनी चाहिए : महबूबा मुफ्ती

29 जून 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

अंतिम घड़ियां गिन रहा आतंकवाद, अगले साल अमरनाथ यात्रा में इतने सुरक्षाबल नहीं होंगे तैनात: जितेंद्र

29 जून 2019

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहुत बदल गए हैं जमीनी हालात: राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

29 जून 2019

jammu kashmir police says mig 21 crash rumour is false airport functioning smoothly
Jammu

मिग-21 के क्रैश की खबरों से प्रशासन का इंकार, कहा- बंद नहीं है श्रीनगर हवाईअड्डा

29 जून 2019

पंद्रह वर्षो बाद छह किलोमीटर टनल आर-पार।
Jammu

पंद्रह वर्षो बाद छह किलोमीटर टनल आर-पार।

30 जून 2019

मिग-21 के क्रैश होने की सूचना अफवाह
Jammu

मिग-21 के क्रैश होने की सूचना अफवाह

30 जून 2019

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर के परिवार से मिले अमित शाह
Jammu

शाह ने शहीद एसएचओ की पत्नी को दिया नियुक्ति पत्र, बोले शहीदों के नाम पर हों सार्वजनिक स्थानों के नाम

27 जून 2019

मुगल रोड पर खाई में गिरा टेम्पो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां में खाई में गिरा छात्रों से भरा टेम्पो, 11 की मौत

27 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

रोमांचक मैच में पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान को हराया, सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद बरकरार

पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी विश्व कप-2019 के बेहतरीन रोमांचक मैच में अफगानिस्तान को तीन विकेट से हरा दिया। पाकिस्तान ने काफी संघर्ष के बाद 49.3 ओवरों में सात विकेट खोकर ये जीत हासिल की।

29 जून 2019

मौसम 2:19

फ्रांस में रिकॉर्डतोड़ गर्मी, सरकार ने किया पानी के फव्वारे और स्वीमिंग पूल का इंतजाम

29 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:35

On Location Shoot: महाराज गंगाधर को पता चली जानकी बाई की असलियत, झांसी की रानी के सेट से खास रिपोर्ट

29 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 1:50

शाहिद कपूर-कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म ‘कबीर सिंह’ बनी अब तक साल की सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म

29 जून 2019

concept pic 3:04

देखें, कैसे पक्षियों से टकराया जगुआर जेट, सामने आया वीडियो

29 जून 2019

Related

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

राष्ट्रपति शासन बढ़ाने की दलील अस्वीकार्य : उमर अब्दुल्ला

29 जून 2019

दो गुटो मे मारपीट से तीन घायल
Jammu

दो गुटो मे मारपीट से तीन घायल

30 जून 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा सुरक्षा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा सुरक्षा

30 जून 2019

स्लैड के क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों ने उच्च क्षमता का बिजली ट्रांसर्फामर लगवाने की मांग की
Jammu

स्लैड के क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों ने उच्च क्षमता का बिजली ट्रांसर्फामर लगवाने की मांग की

30 जून 2019

नहर से बच्चे का शव मिला
Jammu

नहर से बच्चे का शव मिला

30 जून 2019

कुलगाम में मरने वालों की संख्या दो हुई
Jammu

कुलगाम में मरने वालों की संख्या दो हुई

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.